America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted

2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
Mexico earthquake sparks ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley cave 1,500 miles away in Nevada
An earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this week prompted four-foot waves to crash around a cave system in Nevada’s Death Valley. The 7.6 magnitube quake shook the states of Colima and Michoacán in western Mexico on Monday (19 September). The Devil’s Hole cave system in Death Valley National Park, which is located in eastern California and stretches into parts of Nevada, is around 1,500 miles to the north. The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was registered in Death Valley on 10 July 1913, when a temperature of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134 Fahrenheit) was reached, according to Guinness World...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
Authorities Discover Two Bodies in Colorado Reservoir
The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Colorado’s Dillon Reservoir on Friday after local authorities executed an exhaustive search, rescue, and recovery mission. According to Out There Colorado, the two unidentified males were last season on Thursday. Allegedly intoxicated, several reports state the two men were seen driving a vehicle near one of the reservoir’s nearby campgrounds. Authorities later discovered an unoccupied vehicle near the scene.
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Mt. Shasta, California’s Mysterious Volcano, is an Enigma Waiting to be Explored
The state’s snow-capped mountain is a volcano, and it is a draw for not only outdoor adventurers, but for spiritual seekers too, who are pulled in by whispers of a secret crystal city inside the mountain and powerful ley lines that create an energetic vortex. Mt Shasta pulls in...
Ultimate Unexplained
