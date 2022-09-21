A 7-year-old boy was referred to the neuro-ophthalmology clinic at the New England Eye Center for evaluation of decreased vision in the right eye. One week before presentation, he was jumping on a trampoline with his brother, and his brother accidentally poked him in the right eye with his finger. He reported immediate eye pain, which resolved by that evening, but he was unsure of the initial quality of his vision. He denied any other ocular symptoms including flashes, floaters or light sensitivity. He was brought to his primary care provider the next day and was found to have difficulty counting fingers, so he was urgently referred to an ophthalmologist that same day. On exam, his vision was counting fingers at 1 foot in the right eye with superior optic nerve hemorrhage, but his overall exam showed no evidence of globe violation or orbital compartment syndrome.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO