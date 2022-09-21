ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

tn.gov

Lee, Salyers Announce Creation of Savage Gulf State Park

Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The park, featuring...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Unemployment Rates Drop in Every County Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (September 22 - 28, 2022)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Work is being performed on the outside shoulder. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

NASHVILLE — For 35 years, the Clean Water Act’s Nonpoint Source Program has funded projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. Water quality grant proposals are now being accepted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. “Healthy bodies of water are essential for the...
TENNESSEE STATE

