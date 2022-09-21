CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Work is being performed on the outside shoulder. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO