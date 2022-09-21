Read full article on original website
Related
tn.gov
Entry Deadline Nearing for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest
NASHVILLE --- The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2023 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and...
tn.gov
Lee, Salyers Announce Creation of Savage Gulf State Park
Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the creation of Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties, a boost for recreation in the region, bringing the total of Tennessee’s state parks to 57. The park, featuring...
tn.gov
Unemployment Rates Drop in Every County Across Tennessee
NASHVILLE – Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.
tn.gov
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (September 22 - 28, 2022)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 working in both directions from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Friday morning. Work is being performed on the outside shoulder. Motorists should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tn.gov
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 22 - 28, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding Saturday, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.
tn.gov
Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted
NASHVILLE — For 35 years, the Clean Water Act’s Nonpoint Source Program has funded projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. Water quality grant proposals are now being accepted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. “Healthy bodies of water are essential for the...
tn.gov
Gov. Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1 as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
Comments / 0