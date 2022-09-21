Jenifer Lewis certainly deserves an introduction, but that doesn’t mean she needs one — or is willing to wait for one. Kasandra Moye, director of the Center for Black Culture at the University of Delaware, was almost finished introducing the actress and author, who is best known for starring on Black-ish, before Lewis kicked open the door and walked across the stage at Trabant University Center.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO