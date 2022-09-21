Read full article on original website
the University of Delaware
UD PCS/Graduate College earns 18 state and 5 national communications awards
Articles, publications, ads and artwork recognized by DPA and NFPW. The University of Delaware Division of Professional and Continuing Studies (UD PCS)/Graduate College marketing and communications team has been recognized with 18 awards from the Delaware Press Association (DPA) and five awards from the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) for its work in 2021.
the University of Delaware
For the Record
For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent new honors, presentations and publications include the following:. Honors. Leslie F. Goldstein, the Judge Hugh M. Morris Professor Emerita of Political Science, was honored at the annual meeting of...
the University of Delaware
Football player, agribusiness major
Throughout the summer months, Delaware football student-athletes can generally be found in the athletic facilities, either in the weight room or out on the practice fields working on individual skills. Senior offensive lineman James Prince was usually alongside his teammates as they prepared for the 2022 season; however, he would often show up in the evenings covered in dirt and mud.
the University of Delaware
Key research tool
Editor’s note: An open house is planned at the University of Delaware’s Surface Analysis Facility, located in Lammot du Pont Laboratory on UD’s Newark campus Friday, Sept. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. The event will display a newly-acquired instrument called a time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometer, which can detect surface materials at the atomic level. People on campus and in the wider community can look at the new device and others in the laboratory.
the University of Delaware
Discussing mental health
The mission of the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration’s Biden Institute at the University of Delaware is to convene scholars, policy makers, journalists, business and nonprofit leaders, government officials and activists to address the most pressing domestic policy problems facing America today. But before policies can be addressed, the issues first need to be identified.
the University of Delaware
Crime Update
The University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) is investigating the report of an incident of dating violence that occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, on the Laird Campus in Newark. The individuals involved -- one a UD student and the other not a UD student -- are cooperating with UD Police,...
the University of Delaware
Cultivating Black joy
Jenifer Lewis certainly deserves an introduction, but that doesn’t mean she needs one — or is willing to wait for one. Kasandra Moye, director of the Center for Black Culture at the University of Delaware, was almost finished introducing the actress and author, who is best known for starring on Black-ish, before Lewis kicked open the door and walked across the stage at Trabant University Center.
