41-year-old from Valley Center dies in Escondido motorcycle collision
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
Patricia (Pat) V. Tousley, 89
Long time Valley Center resident Pat Tousley, (89), passed away on Saturday August 20, 2022 in Escondido. A celebration of her life will be 10am, Saturday October 8 at Grace Point Church in Valley Center. Pat was born in Brea and grew up Garden Grove. On a bus stop dare...
Every Second Counts… Electrical outlets in your home
The Valley Center Fire Protection District is here for you in any emergency. Your help can make a difference!. Today, I would like to talk to you about electrical outlets. We recently had a fire in Valley Center, and I believe that an old electrical outlet was the cause. So, here’s my opportunity to share with everyone one of the things that keeps me awake at night.
Stephen Dudley Smith, M.D.
Steve passed away peacefully Tuesday morning August 9th surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Indianapolis Indiana on January 23, 1934 to Miriam Carol Sprague and Dudley Arland Smith, the youngest of three children. After Steve graduated from high school at age of 16, he studied medicine at Indiana University where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Sterrett of Chicago, Illinois who he married in 1955. They were married almost 67 years. Steve was a successful general practitioner for 53 years (12 in Knightstown, Indiana + 1.5 in Phoenix, AZ + 40 years in Escondido, CA)
Personal Fitness Training
Personal training in my studio which is private and conveniently attached to my home. I’m located 1.3 miles from Valley Center High School. Sessions are private, one to one. I’m experienced and certified with “ACE” (American Council on Exercise) for 26 years. Please check my certification at acefitness.org All ages and Genders are welcome!
Jags put it all together, down SP in league opener
While posting a 1 and 3 record, the Valley Center Jaguar football team had shown stretches of promise and signs of potential. But overall, no consistent level of play had been sustained, especially on the offensive end. Miscues at critical times had undermined the Jags and were the prime reason that possible satisfying wins had morphed into disappointing defeats.
