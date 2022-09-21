A furious Daria Saville “sh**lists” fellow players for showing no signs of concern towards her after the ACL injury

Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini...

TENNIS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO