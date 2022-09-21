Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz says Aaron Judge reminds him of WHO?! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk about Aaron Judge’s success and accomplishments this season. They also dive into everything the Braves’ rookie sensation Spencer Strider is doing this season!
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
ESPN
Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
FOX Sports
Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies
Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
Blade Tidwell earns win in championship game with Mets
Former Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell is playing with the St. Lucie Mets. St. Lucie competes in the Florida State League and is a Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tidwell was selected by New York in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2022 MLB draft. The 6-foot-4,...
CBS News
Phillies' magic number in single digits behind big nights from Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who maintained their 2½-game lead over Milwaukee for...
Wild-card spot in play for Phillies vs. Braves
After a frustrating five-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies suddenly have won three straight. They will go for four in
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
What will NL East lead be when Braves-Mets meet in Atlanta?
The Braves trial the Mets by 1.5 in the NL East, but what do you think the lead will be when the division rivals meet at Truist Park next week?
After 25 years of longball fatigue, Albert Pujols' 700th home run is a once-in-a-lifetime feat
Friday night, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs – and first since Barry Bonds.
