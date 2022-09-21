Six Florida A&M students sued the state and the head of its university system, alleging Florida under-funded its historically black colleges. The plaintiffs, who seeks to represent their fellow FAMU students as a class, allege the defendants—Florida, its Board of Governors, and the chancellor of the state’s university system—failed to deliver on promises made in a 1998 partnership agreement between the state and the US Department of Education, designed in part to address disparities in access to higher education for minority students.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO