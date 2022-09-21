Read full article on original website
Malpractice Suits in Illinois Can Recoup Past Punitive Damages
State law bars punitive damages for legal, medical malpractice. Legal malpractice plaintiffs in Illinois can recover for punitive damages they incurred due to attorney negligence, despite a ban on punitive damages in malpractice cases themselves, the state’s top court ruled. A unanimous Illinois Supreme Court ruled in favor of...
Minnesota THC Legalization Puts Workplace Drug Testing in Limbo
Minnesota employers are on edge about potential liabilities stemming from their drug testing policies in the wake of the state’s recent legalization of consumable products containing the active ingredient in marijuana. The law, which took effect in July, allows anyone 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages containing...
Students say Florida Shortchanged Historically Black Schools
Six Florida A&M students sued the state and the head of its university system, alleging Florida under-funded its historically black colleges. The plaintiffs, who seeks to represent their fellow FAMU students as a class, allege the defendants—Florida, its Board of Governors, and the chancellor of the state’s university system—failed to deliver on promises made in a 1998 partnership agreement between the state and the US Department of Education, designed in part to address disparities in access to higher education for minority students.
ISCO, Former Executives Score Arbitration in Stock Plan Lawsuit
ISCO Industries Inc. employees challenging a forced buyback of company stock in their employee stock ownership plan must arbitrate their claims against ISCO and two of its former executives, a Kentucky federal judge ruled. Two of the named plaintiffs signed employment agreements that explicitly require arbitration of all claims under...
Texas Group Sues HHS Over Final ‘Surprise Billing’ Rule (1)
The Texas Medical Association, one doctor, and a hospital filed a new federal lawsuit challenging certain portions of a rule that established the arbitration process in the No Surprises Act, which shields patients from surprise medical bills. The act limits the total amount patients can be charged for emergency services...
