BGA Policy Statement: City Council’s Leadership Should be Chosen by City Council
A resolution introduced into Chicago’s City Council for the Council–and not the mayor–to replace retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd Ward) as chair of the Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight is a welcome and overdue assertion of City Council’s authority to appoint its own leadership. The...
Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings
Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
Pritzker’s Personal Fortune Intersects With State Contracts
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vast investment portfolio includes interests in a dozen for-profit companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office in 2019, a Better Government Association investigation has found. In some cases, state dollars flowed to companies registered to lobby Pritzker, who...
Greising: Illinois’ patronage history endures. Illinois still needs the Shakman decree.
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. The Shakman decrees. They’ve been around longer than many of us have been alive. Since Richard J. Daley was mayor? Yes. Chicago lawyer Michael Shakman first sued to upend the Chicago machine’s patronage hiring system...
The Better Government Association is Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization. We’re shining a light on government in Illinois and holding public officials accountable.https://www.bettergov.org/
