ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Better Government Association

Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings

Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
CHICAGO, IL
Better Government Association

Better Government Association

Chicago, IL
737
Followers
443
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Better Government Association is Illinois’ only non-partisan, full-service watchdog organization. We’re shining a light on government in Illinois and holding public officials accountable.

 https://www.bettergov.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy