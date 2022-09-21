When people with the Diamondbacks make the case that right-hander Drey Jameson might be the organization’s best pure athlete, they rattle off the freakish things they have seen him do. He stands just 5-foot-11 but can dunk a basketball flat-footed. He weighs just 170 pounds but can deadlift 700 pounds. And, of course, Jameson can generate 100 mph fastballs and nasty secondary pitches, holding his velocity and stuff deep into games. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO