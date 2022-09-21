Read full article on original website
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
everettleader.com
Sunday afternoon around Everett
Woodlawn Cemetery is about as pristine and perfect a public space and burial ground as one can find. Everything the trustees build or plant is done with integrity, a sense of aesthetic and design and above all, symmetry. The grounds are immaculately manicured and glowing under the sun with an...
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
andoverma.gov
Andover Day 2022
This year's event is being coordinated by the Andover Chamber of Commerce. Rain date - Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
bostonchefs.com
Lunch It Up at Rail Stop
Skip your meal prep a day this week and let Rail Stop in Brighton do the cooking with their Fast Track Lunch deal. Head to the bustling bar at Brighton Station any Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 3:00pm and treat yourself to a soup or salad, a sandwich with fries and a soft drink for just $15 (check out your choices below). And since you’re at the bar anyway, twist your own arm into washing down your lunch feast with a pour of Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner or a Downeast cider; or if you have to head back to the office try a spirit-free cocktail like a New Balance (Rooibos tea, citric acid, and ashwagandha). Follow Rail Stop on IG for Fast Track menu updates, and call 617.254.0044 with Qs.
Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday
The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The National Weather...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
whdh.com
Crews investigating fire in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
WCVB
'Shoebert' the spectacle seal leaves Beverly pond, waddles to police station
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that has become a spectacle in Beverly crawled out of the freshwater pond where it's been drawing onlookers and waddled to look the city's police station. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week on the west side of...
Wilmington Apple
Vacant Rite Aid Location To Be Redeveloped: Chipotle Looking To Open In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — Chipotle Mexican Grill is looking to open in Wilmington. A developer is currently seeking permission from the Wilmington Planning Board to demolish the former Rite Aid building, located at 208 Main Street, and build an approximately 6,900 square foot commercial building with two retail spaces and a limited service restaurant.
Watertown News
Watertown Restaurant Serving Special Menu Items for Indigenous Food Week
The following information was provided by the Pigsgusset Initiative:. On Monday, Oct 10, 2022, Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated for the first time in Watertown with speakers, theatrical performances, cultural presentations, Indigenous artisans and musicians plus information tables. The celebration will take place at First Parish of Watertown located...
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
Eater
Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again
Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Boston police officer taken to hospital after crash in South Bay Plaza
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash behind the Best Buy in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester early Friday morning. A Boston 25 photographer saw officers following the driver of an SUV at a high rate of speed when one of the cruisers collided with the SUV.
