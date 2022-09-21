Skip your meal prep a day this week and let Rail Stop in Brighton do the cooking with their Fast Track Lunch deal. Head to the bustling bar at Brighton Station any Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 3:00pm and treat yourself to a soup or salad, a sandwich with fries and a soft drink for just $15 (check out your choices below). And since you’re at the bar anyway, twist your own arm into washing down your lunch feast with a pour of Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner or a Downeast cider; or if you have to head back to the office try a spirit-free cocktail like a New Balance (Rooibos tea, citric acid, and ashwagandha). Follow Rail Stop on IG for Fast Track menu updates, and call 617.254.0044 with Qs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO