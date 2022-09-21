ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks vs. Falcons: TV map, broadcast info for their Week 3 matchup

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeBs7_0i4ZdAEW00

The Seahawks will get to find out just how bad they are on Sunday when they host the Falcons, arguably the worst team in the NFL this season.

Here’s how you can watch.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Week 3 TV map

The game will start at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Fox in the green areas on the map below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjDrQ_0i4ZdAEW00
506sports

Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Local TV: In Seattle the game will be broadcast on Q13 Fox. You can find more affiliates around the PNW here.

Streaming: You can also stream games live on FuboTV (try it for free).

Odds: According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points for this game.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 3 TV coverage maps

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off with an AFC North battle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime Video. No team has a bye yet, so there are still 15 games left on the schedule. The Sunday night game on NBC will be 49ers-Broncos...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos elevate 2 practice squad players to game day roster for Week 3

The Denver Broncos have elevated two players from the practice squad to the game day roster for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Denver elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and wide receiver Kendall Hinton, the team announced. Players on the practice squad can be elevated to the game day roster up to three times per season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad after the game.
DENVER, CO
