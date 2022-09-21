ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecoming Mass

All are welcome to join us for Mass in McDonough Chapel. Snacks and fellowship will immediately follow.
SXU Alumna Supports Communities Through Emergency Preparedness

Though Saint Xavier University (SXU) alumna Erin Laske '06 has spent much of her life looking for the next adventure, the value and joy she's found working in emergency management and preparedness has solidified her career path. Laske graduated from Saint Xavier with a biology degree before pursuing a master's...
