Four EV Charging Stations To Be Installed in Port Jeff Station Shopping Center Lot
A plan is in the works to add electrical vehicle charging stations to Station Plaza at 5145 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. The shopping center is home to Staples, Shoprite and TJ Maxx among other retailers. The company that is proposing to install the EV charging stations is Electrify...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station
Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
'I just rushed in': Amazon worker saves Long Island family from burning home
Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route when he saw flames coming from the porch of a house.
Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park
NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
Disaster drill simulates mass casualty event on Long Island
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Medical students on Long Island are ready for a potential disaster.The Zucker School of Medicine put its first-year students through unique training, responding to a mass casualty event. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, these future doctors are also learning to be EMTs. The screams are simulated, and so is the smoke, but the scenario is all too real: A mass shooting on a train, or derailment. In this drill, medical students are learning just how chaotic and critical the front of the front lines are. Ninety-nine first-year students with Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell teamed up with the Nassau...
Video of Fire Truck Stuck on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights Sparks More Debate About Open Streets Initiative
A video posted online showing an FDNY fire truck failing to maneuver a turn on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights has intensified the dispute between advocates and opponents of the avenue’s Open Streets initiative. The video, which was posted to Twitter Saturday, shows a firetruck traveling westbound on 34th...
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
Police: Man wanted for robbery of Elwood bank
Suffolk detectives say on Feb. 4, the man went into TD Bank on Jericho Turnpike and demanded the teller put cash in a small black leather organizer.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
2 men wanted for stealing electrical wiring from Central Islip store
According to police, the men stole Romex brand electrical wiring from Home Depot located on South Research Place around 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
White Plains Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Leaves Roadway, Police Say
A Westchester man was killed after suffering a medical episode while driving his Porsche Macan GTS on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The crash took place in the Bronx around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to the New York City Police, Brian Keating, age 66, of White Plains, was traveling...
Amityville Man Under Arrest After Drunk Driving Crash Seriously Injures His Passenger
Suffolk County Police today arrested an Amityville man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median ½...
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
Police: Man seen in Huntington Station with what appeared to be gun
A man was spotted on a street in Huntington Station with what appeared to be a gun.
Bald eagle hit on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk euthanized
A driver spotted the injured bird on Thursday morning on Sunrise just east of the William Floyd Parkway.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
