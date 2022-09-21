ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death

A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
Suspect At Large After Burglary At Plainview Gas Station

Police are investigating a burglary at a Long Island gas station. It happened between Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, in Plainview, Nassau County Police said. An unknown person entered the Mobil station at 220 Manetto Hill Road and removed an unknown amount of US currency, cigarette cartons and Lottery tickets, said police.
Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park

NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
Disaster drill simulates mass casualty event on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Medical students on Long Island are ready for a potential disaster.The Zucker School of Medicine put its first-year students through unique training, responding to a mass casualty event. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, these future doctors are also learning to be EMTs. The screams are simulated, and so is the smoke, but the scenario is all too real: A mass shooting on a train, or derailment. In this drill, medical students are learning just how chaotic and critical the front of the front lines are. Ninety-nine first-year students with Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell teamed up with the Nassau...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
