Suit filed on behalf of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard alleges these constitutional, legal violations

Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Donald Trump repeats odd nickname for Letitia James at North Carolina rally
Donald Trump repeated his unexplained – and potentially racist – nickname for New York attorney general Letitia James, who hit him and the Trump Organization with a $250m fraud lawsuit earlier this week. “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the...
Texas vow to ‘eliminate all rapists’ rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas’ new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town...
What's at stake in an Arizona secretary of state race with no middle ground
Arizona’s next secretary of state is critical to the future of democracy. Whoever wins not only will serve as Arizona’s elections chief, but also will have a strong bully pulpit to influence how elections are carried out, how votes are tallied and how elections are validated. ...
ABA Journal
Former law school dean sues Texas university over loss of tenure
Alleging that she was stripped of tenure without cause and denied due process, the former law school dean of Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law has brought a federal lawsuit against the historically Black college. The complaint, filed by Joan Bullock on Sept. 21 in the U.S....
