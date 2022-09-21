Read full article on original website
Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Win Over NIU, Looks Ahead to Ole Miss
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media following No. 8 Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington. Jones spoke about how the defense handled NIU, his emotions as he now looks ahead to playing his former team next week and more. The Ole Miss ...
WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
Kickoff and TV for the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns have been released
Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
Miami (Ohio) tops Northwestern 17-14 with late field goal
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.
Iowa D Turns Out Lights on Scarlet Knights
Hawkeyes Tally Pick-6, Scoop-And-Score in Downing Rutgers, 27-10
