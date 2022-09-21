Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni Koraza
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
floridagators.com
FINAL: Tennessee 38, Florida 33
A quick wrap of UF's loss Saturday at Knoxville. WHAT HAPPENED: Quarterback Hendon Hooker accounted for 501 of his team's 576 yards of total offense and the 11th-ranked Volunteers went up and down the field on the way to rolling past the Gators in their Southeastern Conference showdown Saturday in front of more than 101,000 at Neyland Stadium. Hooker completed 22 of 28 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 112 yards and another score, all the while bamboozling the Gators in operation of Coach Josh Heupel's breakneck-pace offense to near perfection. Hooker was great, but Florida's sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson was really, really good on the way to the best game of his young career. Much maligned for his struggles the last two weeks, Richardson bounced back to complete 23 of 41 passes for a career-high 453 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. Richardson, who became just the sixth QB in Florida history to throw for at least 400 yards in an SEC game, also rushed 17 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns, but the Gators' high-powered running game was held to just 141 yards as they basically were forced to play catch-up all day against a Tennessee offense that never punted and only stopped itself via two fumbles and a late giveaway on downs while trying to run out the clock. The Vols scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives bridging the two halves, the first coming on a 99-yard march that culminated with a 2-yard Hooker-to-Bru McCoy go-ahead touchdown pass with seven seconds to go in the period that completely flipped the game's tenor and momentum in the home team's favor. The score made it 17-14, Vols, who got the second-half kickoff and drove 73 yards to a touchdown and 24-14 lead. Then came drives of 62 and 87 yards drive (the latter after a killer Richardson fumble deep in UT territory), all in succession, to surge in front 38-21. A 5-yard scoring run by Florida's Montrell Johnson Jr. closed the margin to 11 (a 2-point attempt pass was incomplete), but after a failed onsides kick the Vols ran clock before turning the ball over on downs with just 1:11 left. Richardson took UF 71 yards in seven plays, hitting Ricky Pearsall for a 3-yard score to make it 38-33 with 17 seconds to go. The Gators, who actually outgained the Vols in total yards with 594, then recovered the ensuing onsides kick and Richardson got the offense to the UT 39 for one last play. Under duress in the pocket, Richardson had a Vols defender grab his ankles, taking any zip he had to heave the ball into the end zone. Instead, the pass is well under-thrown and intercepted by defensive back Kamal Hadden as time expired.
floridagators.com
Game Day: No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (CBS, 3:30 pm)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Because the game traditionally has fallen so early in the season, the Rocky Top faithful have allowed their imaginations annually to run wild relative to the possibilities for their beloved Tennessee Volunteers. And all too often their Big Orange dreams have met Orange & Blue reality,...
floridagators.com
Gators Down South Carolina in Four Sets
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team extended its win streak to seven matches on Saturday afternoon after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in four sets. Florida improves to 10-2 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC, while South Carolina falls to 6-5 overall and 0-1 in...
floridagators.com
Gators Q&A: Outside Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Brenton Cox Jr. has been under an Orange & Blue microscope since he joined the Gators in 2019 as a five-star transfer from Georgia. Cox always passed the eye test, standing 6-foot-3.25 and tipping the scales at 252 pounds before this season. The numbers Cox seeks on the field started to show up late last season. He finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks, including a career-high four in the win over Florida State, one shy of the school record set by Alex Brown in a win over Tennessee in 1999.
floridagators.com
Gators-Gamecocks Set for Two-Match Series
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team (9-2, 1-0 SEC) hits the road for its first SEC road series of the season, taking on South Carolina (6-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches are slated to begin at 2 p.m. on SEC Network + at the...
floridagators.com
Gators Continue Fall at SEC Match Play Championship
The tournament features 54-holes of stroke play and match play with action starting on Sunday. Format: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday and match play Tuesday. Tee Times: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and TBA Monday and Tuesday. Scoring: Golf Stat. Social Media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook. THE LINEUP.
floridagators.com
Florida Flawless on Day One of Commodore Invitational
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Florida men's tennis team started day one of the Commodore Invitational with six wins on Friday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt. The doubles pair of Nate Bonetto and Lukas Greif kicked things off for the Gators with a convincing 8-5 victory over Vanderbilt's Macsen Sisam and Siim Troost.
floridagators.com
Freshmen Helping Set the Standard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida soccer team huddled around their coach after last weekend's 2-1 home loss to Southeastern Conference preseason favorite Tennessee. Samantha Bohon, now well into her first season as Gators coach, had a request. "Name our standards," she said. It was an easy ask. The players...
floridagators.com
Castleton Parked, Primed, Pumped for Big Fifth Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a September afternoon last year, Colin Castleton walked into the office of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. The Gators' standout basketball forward was on time for an appointment he'd made to address on issue on behalf of all UF student-athletes. They needed more parking. "I...
floridagators.com
Florida Completes Sweep in Dominating Fashion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida swimming and diving started off its 2022-23 campaign with three victories Friday. The women beat Nova Southeastern 244-44 and Arkansas 219-79 in a double-dual, while the men topped Nova Southeastern 252-42. The Gators finished with seven B-cuts on the day, and won every event but one.
