Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Cleveland Browns: Taking Stock – Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of “Taking Stock.” Each week we review members of the Cleveland Browns organization whose stock is on the rise and members of the organization whose stock may be starting to fall. Grant Delpit – Safety. Grant Delpit has been involved in two of...
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
Legend's Lexi Craig wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

DENVER — Lexi Craig just did two things never been done before at Legend high school. One, win a 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Two, launch a homerun that hit the Titans scoreboard!. The shot was estimated to be over 260 feet...
