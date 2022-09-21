Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football
Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
Ex-Pro Bowler to retire as member of Browns
Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haden, 33, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland. He was named a Pro Bowler...
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.
Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Injured vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their starting cornerback against the Cleveland Browns.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns: Taking Stock – Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of “Taking Stock.” Each week we review members of the Cleveland Browns organization whose stock is on the rise and members of the organization whose stock may be starting to fall. Grant Delpit – Safety. Grant Delpit has been involved in two of...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
Steelers vs. Browns Takeaways: Too Much Pressure on the Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense continues to make life difficult for the defense.
9News
Legend's Lexi Craig wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!
DENVER — Lexi Craig just did two things never been done before at Legend high school. One, win a 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. Two, launch a homerun that hit the Titans scoreboard!. The shot was estimated to be over 260 feet...
Comments / 0