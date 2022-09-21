EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation, and Miami (Ohio) rallied late to stun Northwestern 17-14 on Saturday. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way. Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive. It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 50 MINUTES AGO