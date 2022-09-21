Join the Town of Spencer at its new Town Hall (460 S. Salisbury Avenue, Spencer, NC 28159) for a reception and presentations on the Town’s “Big Green Deal” happening in northern Rowan County’s Big Green Nation – Spencer’s grand vision for recreational and green spaces to connect the Yadkin River to Spencer and surrounding communities. Presentations will highlight the Town’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan and projects such as the Yadkin River Park Trailhead, Park Plaza Park, Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest expansion, 8th Street Ballpark renovations, and future town greenway and bikeway plans.

SPENCER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO