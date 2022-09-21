Read full article on original website
Related
rowancountync.gov
Spencer's Big Green Deal Presentation & Open House
Join the Town of Spencer at its new Town Hall (460 S. Salisbury Avenue, Spencer, NC 28159) for a reception and presentations on the Town’s “Big Green Deal” happening in northern Rowan County’s Big Green Nation – Spencer’s grand vision for recreational and green spaces to connect the Yadkin River to Spencer and surrounding communities. Presentations will highlight the Town’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan and projects such as the Yadkin River Park Trailhead, Park Plaza Park, Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest expansion, 8th Street Ballpark renovations, and future town greenway and bikeway plans.
rowancountync.gov
Medication Take-Back Event
Help Protect Our Waters...Please Deposit Your Unused/Unwanted Medication Properly! The Town of Spencer, the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, and Rowan County Public Health will host a Medication Take-Back Event on Saturday, September 24th from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the new Town of Spencer Building. Please feel free to...
rowancountync.gov
Ride to the River
Join The Pedal Factory (TPF) for a bike ride to the Yadkin River. Meet at 4 PM at Town Hall to enjoy a presentation on the future of River Park. We will be ready to ride at 4:45 PM, enjoying a 3-mile casual ride to River Park on the Davidson County line. Riders will return after spending time enjoying the festivities at the park.
Comments / 0