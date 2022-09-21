Read full article on original website
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That’s in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of surveyed Americans do not...
Taxpayers saved from $10 million hit after Illinois Supreme Court rejects lawmaker pay hike case
In a win for taxpayers, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit from two former lawmakers over pay increases they voted down but later sued to obtain that could have cost state taxpayers $10 million. The case from former state Sens. Michael Noland and James Claybourne is years old....
Lawmakers question prison officials about audit, criticize parole board chair no-show
The Illinois Legislative Audit Commission met with officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to go over issues listed in recent audits of the state agencies. The most recent IDOC audit was released in October of 2021 and showed several issues within the department.
Federal judge issues permanent order blocking Biden’s mask, vaccine mandate for Head Start
A federal judge in Louisiana struck down President Biden’s mask and vaccine mandate for Head Start child care centers on Wednesday, September 21, finding the edict poses a “substantial threat of irreparable injury” to the two dozen states that sued. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granted a...
Illinois Supreme Court denies former lawmakers’ claim for back pay
Former Democratic senators sought to overturn pay cuts that they voted to pass. The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday, September 22, rejected a lawsuit filed by two former state legislators who sued for back pay they believed they were due for raises that they voted against while in office. Former...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the 2022 Trends in Nurse Staffing...
Senator Collins joins Mississippi call for testing of contaminated water
As the Rainbow PUSH Coalition expands its partnerships with churches to collect more bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi, Rabbi Max Weiss, who heads Oak Park’s Temple B’nai Abraham Zion congregation, said on Tuesday, September 13, that Blacks going without clean water “is a shame and a crime.”
Vice President Kamala Harris joins Pritzker to make abortion key election issue
Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. J.B. Pritzker convened a roundtable with health care providers, students, and elected officials to discuss reproductive health care and access to abortion ahead of the November election. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to return the issue of regulating abortion back to the...
IN Group: Restricting Gun Access Could Help Prevent Suicides
This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, and Indiana advocates pushing for stricter gun laws say access to firearms should get more attention, especially when domestic violence is factored in. In Indiana, there were 101 firearm-related suicides recorded by the Gun Violence Archive between 2020 and 2022. More than half...
Illinois to get second Black woman on State Supreme Court
First District Appellate Justice Joy Cunningham will become the second Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court after Chief Justice Anne Burke announced her retirement on Monday, September 12. In July, Lisa Holder White, a Black Republican, was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy of Rita Garman.
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs like fentanyl and heroin. Misdemeanors under the bill include possession of less than five grams of cocaine, less than five pills of most scheduled III substances such as Xanax and Valium, and less than 40 pills of oxycodone and similar painkillers.
In visit to Illinois, VP Harris rallies voters around abortion rights
Pritzker, other leaders say Illinois will remain a safe haven for women seeking abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Chicago Friday, September 16, to rally voters who support abortion rights and urge them to turn out in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights...
Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines
Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. A group of...
Is Florida’s new Veteran Teacher Program a good thing?
Recently, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis orchestrated a new program called the Military Veterans Certification Pathway. This program allows veterans to become teachers without having the traditional educational requirement of a bachelor’s degree. Instead, veterans are required to have:. Minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical...
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking
A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are considered the most retirement friendly.
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
Indiana offers nearly $25M in incentives to GM’s electric vehicle plan
Indiana offered General Motors nearly $25 million in incentives for the company’s planned $491 million investment at its Marion plant to expand and upgrade the operation to support electric vehicle production. Pending approval from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, the IEDC will offer up to $12...
Indiana nets $691M in gambling taxes; consumers lose $2.5B
Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year. Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including $2.2 billion on table games, $20.9 billion on electronic gambling divides, and $40.3 million on sports through in-person betting and $4 billion on online sports betting, according to the 2002 annual report of the Indiana Gaming Commission.
Tax Rebate Payments Begin for Millions of Illinoisans
Income and property tax rebates began being sent to an estimated six million qualified taxpayers beginning Monday, September 12. The rebates are the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings in addition to the direct payments. The rebate...
