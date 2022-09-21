Read full article on original website
With mortgage rates above 6%, here's what the Fed's latest hike could mean
Mortgage interest rates have climbed steadily for the last six weeks, despite the unwavering message from the Fed about its plans. Evidently, markets are starting to take that message seriously.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping
Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
The fundamental reason house prices will fall this fall
House price expectations are famously difficult to measure and predict. The prices people expect tomorrow influence demand and supply today. Economists say “fundamental” economic factors, such as interest rates and household income, determine house prices. For some unknown reason, economists don’t consider people’s expectations for future house prices to be a fundamental factor determining current house prices–but they should.
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
Home prices remain high despite record inflation and high mortgage rates. Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com, explains what home sellers can expect going forward and how buyers might be able to get a lower price.
Lumber falls after mortgage rates solidify their move above 6% amid hawkish Fed rate hikes
Lumber prices extended their 2-day decline to 10% after the Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. The aggressive interest rate hike from the Fed helped solidify the recent surge in mortgage rates to above 6%. "The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
The home price correction is spreading—this interactive map shows if your local housing market is impacted
Pressurized. That might be the best word to describe the current U.S. housing market. Record home price appreciation—up 43% during the pandemic—coupled with 6% mortgage rates is sidelining millions of potential homebuyers. The combination puts debt-to-income ratios for new buyers on par with levels hit during the peak of the housing bubble.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
The City Where the Most People Make Money Flipping Homes
A recent analysis reveals that high mortgage rates have not undermined the home flipping market yet.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 22, 2022 | Rates high as Fed announces another extra large hike
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As expected, the Federal Reserve decided...
FOXBusiness
Home price growth slows in June for third consecutive month: Case-Shiller Index
Annual home price growth slowed in June, marking the third consecutive month of deceleration, according to the latest CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index. Home prices rose 18% annually in June, down from the 19.9% annual increase in May, according to the report. On a monthly basis, home prices rose 0.6% from May to June.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates climb higher, triggering home price drops
Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again this week, jumping to the highest level since October 2008, experts said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.29% for the week ending Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.02% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.88%.
