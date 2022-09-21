ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
Fortune

The fundamental reason house prices will fall this fall

House price expectations are famously difficult to measure and predict. The prices people expect tomorrow influence demand and supply today. Economists say “fundamental” economic factors, such as interest rates and household income, determine house prices. For some unknown reason, economists don’t consider people’s expectations for future house prices to be a fundamental factor determining current house prices–but they should.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
REAL ESTATE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb higher, triggering home price drops

Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again this week, jumping to the highest level since October 2008, experts said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.29% for the week ending Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.02% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.88%.
