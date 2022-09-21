ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Early storm kneecaps, but doesn't eliminate fire danger

KRCB 104.9
KRCB 104.9
 4 days ago
The risk of major wildfire across Sonoma County and the north coast is just about nil for the next week or so. That's according to a federal inter-agency weather and fire forecasting agency. Recent early season rains drenched some areas, and quenched others. But, fire season isn't quite over. Brent Wachter is a Fire Meteorologist with Predictive Services, a federal inter-agency group that tracks plant and soil moisture, along with weather, providing intelligence to CalFire, US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, among others. He said the dynamics have a lot to do with timing. "All that recent moisture certainly has an impact, especially in the short term. We had some pretty highly flammable fuels, especially those dead fuels that are on the ground...coming out of that heatwave event not that long ago, so those are going to be a lot less flammable, even in areas that picked up a quarter of an inch or a half an inch. The other long term impact is that areas that received a little over an inch of rain over a four or five day period, you usually get some sort of germination and a flush of green up." Green up means grass. And lots of it. "The key part is how deep that green grass will be. You kind of think of it as a lake of water because that green grass is going to hold some sort of amount of moisture, and that will rob any kind of ignitions we do get. Once it starts to dry out again, which is expected over the next few weeks, that will kind of rob some of that fire's energy." Nevertheless, risk remains. Typically, hot, drying winds push into California in the fall, the wake of storms moving across the Pacific Northwest. The dreaded off-shore winds that have made October, and recently early November, exceedingly dangerous. "The probability is certainly less than what we would have a week or two ago, but I wouldn't rule it out, we could still see a pretty significant fire," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeElc_0i4ZU13500
An unlikely sight: September rain
photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB The risk of major wildfire across Sonoma County and the north coast is just about nil for the next week or so. That's according to a federal inter-agency weather and fire forecasting agency. Recent early season rains drenched some areas, and quenched others. But, fire season isn't quite over. Brent Wachter is a Fire Meteorologist with Predictive Services, a federal inter-agency group that tracks plant and soil moisture, along with weather, providing intelligence to CalFire, US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, among others. He said the dynamics have a lot to do with timing. "All that recent moisture certainly has an impact, especially in the short term. We had some pretty highly flammable fuels, especially those dead fuels that are on the ground...coming out of that heatwave event not that long ago, so those are going to be a lot less flammable, even in areas that picked up a quarter of an inch or a half an inch. The other long term impact is that areas that received a little over an inch of rain over a four or five day period, you usually get some sort of germination and a flush of green up." Green up means grass. And lots of it. "The key part is how deep that green grass will be. You kind of think of it as a lake of water because that green grass is going to hold some sort of amount of moisture, and that will rob any kind of ignitions we do get. Once it starts to dry out again, which is expected over the next few weeks, that will kind of rob some of that fire's energy." Nevertheless, risk remains. Typically, hot, drying winds push into California in the fall, the wake of storms moving across the Pacific Northwest. The dreaded off-shore winds that have made October, and recently early November, exceedingly dangerous. "The probability is certainly less than what we would have a week or two ago, but I wouldn't rule it out, we could still see a pretty significant fire," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
KRCB 104.9

Wildfire smoke protections leave some with questions - others celebrate progress

photo credit: Courtesy of the California National Guard This is the third and final story in a series from KRCB in collaboration with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism California Fellowship detailing the detrimental health effects of wildfire smoke and the dangers Sonoma County's agricultural workers face.   Living and working in the midst of wildfires and the smoke they produce is becoming a more prevalent part of late summer life in Northern California. The consequences of breathing wildfire smoke without proper protection can last well after the smoke has cleared. For Sonoma County's agricultural workers, those dangers can be acute, but progress...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Greater protections from wildfire smoke are in place but effectiveness largely untested

photo credit: Courtesy of Wing-Chi Poon/Wikimedia This is part two in series from KRCB in collaboration with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2022 California Fellowship looking into the danger wildfire smoke poses to Sonoma County's agricultural workers. Wildfire smoke can leave wounds that last long after the fire has been put out. In October of 2017, the Tubbs Fire burned for nearly the entire month, turning over 5600 homes and businesses into cinder and ashes..and making the North Bay air noxious with smoke for days on end. Coinciding with harvest time, it renewed questions over health and safety...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
KRCB 104.9

Wildfires capture attention - but smoke remains the inescapable threat

photo credit: Courtesy of Jeff Schmaltz/flickr This is part one in a three part series by KRCB, in collaboration with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2022 California Fellowship on wildfire smoke, its effect on our health, and how workers in the farms and fields of Sonoma County are responding to the threat. Wildfires are changing. With their new intensity and near year-round possibility, fires are remaking landscapes across the globe. From Siberia to Australia to right here in Sonoma County.   While wildfire can in most instances be escaped, its companion - smoke - is the part we can not so easily...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation fire burns 15 acres in Petaluma along Old Adobe Road

PETALUMA -- Firefighters knocked down a vegetation fire in Petaluma Friday afternoon.Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire burned about 15 acres near the 1600 block of Old Adobe Road near Corona Road east of U.S. Highway 101.The fire was originally reported at 4:46 p.m. and Cal Fire said forward progress was stopped as of 4:55 p.m. Crews are working on strengthening containment lines and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported. People were being urged to avoid the area.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Bureau Of Land Management#Green Grass#Fire Season
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes

The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sonoma, Marin counties receive $10 million for carbon farming partnership

photo credit:  Sonoma and Marin counties will soon launch a partnership program that supports farmers initiating climate-friendly practices designed to create an exchange of climate-smart agricultural products between the two counties. Announced last Wednesday, the counties are set to receive up to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, which is a federal effort to accelerate the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices. Though the exact grant amount is still to be set in November, the funds have the potential to provide up to 100 farms in the area with support for carbon farming...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma firefighters quickly control vegetation fire at Steamer Landing Park

PETALUMA – Fire crews in Petaluma were able to quickly control a vegetation fire that broke out at a city park Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called to Steamer Landing Park. Less than five minutes later, an engine, medic unit, battalion chief and the Fire Marshal arrived at the scene.After firefighters discovered what was described as thick plumes of smoke and flames driven by the wind, additional units were called to the park.Firefighters said forward progress was stopped within 25 minutes, with about two acres burned.No injuries were reported and there were no structures near the fire perimeter.Firefighters said Wednesday that vegetation is still dry and warned the risk of wildfires remains high, despite a rare summer storm over the weekend that dumped the first significant rain in months."With fire season not yet over, Petaluma Fire asks that residents remain diligent in weed abatement, vegetation management, and to also be prepared for wildfires," the agency said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

Rohnert Park, CA
335
Followers
326
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy