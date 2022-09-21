Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Uncertainty propagation in pore water chemical composition calculation using surrogate models
Performance assessment in deep geological nuclear waste repository systems necessitates an extended knowledge of the pore water chemical conditions prevailing in host-rock formations. In the last two decades, important progress has been made in the experimental characterization and thermodynamic modeling of pore water speciation, but the influence of experimental artifacts and uncertainties of thermodynamic input parameters are seldom evaluated. In this respect, we conducted an uncertainty propagation study in a reference geochemical model describing the pore water chemistry of the Callovian-Oxfordian clay formation. Nineteen model input parameters were perturbed, including those associated to experimental characterization (leached anions, exchanged cations, cation exchange selectivity coefficients) and those associated to generic thermodynamic databases (solubilities). A set of 13 quantities of interest were studied by the use of polynomial chaos expansions built non-intrusively with a least-squares forward stepwise regression approach. Training and validation sets of simulations were carried out using the geochemical speciation code PHREEQC. The statistical results explored the marginal distribution of each quantity of interest, their bivariate correlations as well as their global sensitivity indices. The influence of the assumed distributions for input parameters uncertainties was evaluated by considering two parametric domain sizes.
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Nature.com
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
Nature.com
Variation of volatile organic compound levels within ambient room air and its impact upon the standardisation of breath sampling
The interest around analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within breath has increased in the last two decades. Uncertainty remains around standardisation of sampling and whether VOCs within room air can influence breath VOC profiles. To assess the abundance of VOCs within room air in common breath sampling locations within a hospital setting and whether this influences the composition of breath. A secondary objective is to investigate diurnal variation in room air VOCs. Room air was collected using a sampling pump and thermal desorption (TD) tubes in the morning and afternoon from five locations. Breath samples were collected in the morning only. TD tubes were analysed using gas chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectrometry (GC-TOF-MS). A total of 113 VOCs were identified from the collected samples. Multivariate analysis demonstrated clear separation between breath and room air. Room air composition changed throughout the day and different locations were characterized by specific VOCs, which were not influencing breath profiles. Breath did not demonstrate separation based on location, suggesting that sampling can be performed across different locations without affecting results.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Long-term aging of CVD grown 2D-MoS nanosheets in ambient environment
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00288-4, published online 06 September 2022. In the original version of this Article, the definition for scale bars in Figures 1"“3 were inadvertently omitted. In the corrected version, sentences "The scale bars in a, b and c are 1 Âµm.", "The scale bars in a and b are 200 nm." and "The scale bars in a, b and inset of b are 100 nm, 10 nm and 10 1/nm, respectively." are added at the end of the captions of Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Nature.com
Dentists' awareness and knowledge of evidence- based dentistry principles, methods and practices: a systematic review
Introduction As an attempt to provide supporting evidence for the formulation of future educational strategies on knowledge translation, this systematic review assessed and synthesised the available evidence related to the dentists' awareness, perceived and actual knowledge of evidence-based dentistry (EBD) principles, methods and practices. Methods Primary studies that considered dentists'...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Bayesian optimization with experimental failure for high-throughput materials growth
Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-022-00859-8, published online 23 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which description of URL for the hyperlink is incorrect. In the corrected version, "https://github.com/XXXX/" is replaced by "https://github.com/nttcslab/floor-padding-BO.". This has been corrected in the PDF...
Nature.com
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Nature.com
Pb(OH) cluster formation and anomalous thermal behaviour in STI framework-type zeolites
For the first time, the structural investigation of a Pb-exchanged zeolite (Pb13.4(OH)10Al17.4Si54.6O144 âˆ™38H2O) with STI framework type, revealed a highly unusual and intriguing sudden volume increase under continuous heating. Understanding the fundamental mechanisms leading to such an unusual behaviour is essential for technological applications and interpretation of chemical bonding in zeolites. The dehydration was tracked in situ from 25 to 450Â Â°C by single crystal X-ray diffraction, infrared and X-ray absorption spectroscopy. Further interpretation of the experimental observations was supported by ab initio molecular dynamics simulations. Initially, Pb-STI unit-cell volume contracts (Î”V"‰="‰âˆ’Â 3.5%) from 25 to 100Â Â°C. This agrees with the trend observed in STI zeolites. Surprisingly, at 125Â Â°C, the framework expanded (Î”V"‰="‰"‰+"‰2%), adopting a configuration, which resembles that of the room temperature structure. Upon heating, the structure loses H2O but no de-hydroxylation occurred. The key mechanism leading to the sudden volume increase was found to be the formation of Pbx(OH)y clusters, which prevent the shrinking of the channels, rupture of the tetrahedral bonds and occlusion of the pores. This zeolite has therefore an increased thermal stability with respect to other STI metal-exchanged zeolites, with important consequences on its applications.
Nature.com
Reply to: Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Replying to S. Meiri & E. Levin Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32715-0 (2022) In an article examining the physiology of Early Jurassic mammaliaform stem-mammals, we used proxies for basal and maximum metabolic rate, providing evidence that two key fossil mammaliaforms had metabolic rates closer to modern reptiles than modern mammals1. Meiri and Levin2 questioned the use of our proxy for basal metabolic rate "“ terrestrial species maximum lifespan in the wild. Here, we explore the evidence behind these differences in viewpoint, and rebut specific points raised by these authors.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Ab-initio calculations of shallow dopant qubits in silicon from pseudopotential and all-electron mixed approach
Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-022-00948-6, published online 27 June 2022. The two references below were accidentally omitted from the accepted version of the manuscript. These have now been added as reference24 and25 to the HTML and PDF version of the article. Citation to the two references was also added to...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: A RORÎ³t cell instructs gut microbiota-specific T cell differentiation
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05089-y Published online 7 September 2022. In the version of this article initially published online, the Author contributions section was truncated. It has been amended to read "R.K., T.A.N., K.R.M. and D.R.L. designed the study and analysed the data. R.K. and T.A.N. performed mouse genetic experiments with assistance from A.G. M.P., M.X. and J.T. performed early experiments to launch the study. K.R.M. and R.K. performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. R.K., S.H. and M.S. performed CITE-seq studies. A.T.S. and C.A.L. performed scRNA-seq. R.K., L.K., Y.H. and J.M.G. did bioinformatics analyses. J.W., M.S.A. and J.M.G. provided biological samples, genomics data and experimental support. H.P., T.M.L., I.A., J.M.B. and P.M.A. contributed mouse strains. H.P. contributed phenotypic analysis. R.K. and D.R.L. wrote the manuscript, with input from the other authors. D.R.L. supervised the research" in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Nature.com
A genetic platform to investigate the functions of bacterial drug efflux pumps
Efflux pumps are a serious challenge for the development of antibacterial agents. Overcoming efflux requires an in-depth understanding of efflux pump functions, specificities and the development of inhibitors. However, the complexities of efflux networks have limited such studies. To address these challenges, we generated Efflux KnockOut-35 (EKO-35), a highly susceptible Escherichia coli strain lacking 35 efflux pumps. We demonstrate the use of this strain by constructing an efflux platform comprising EKO-35 strains individually producing efflux pumps forming tripartite complexes with TolC. This platform was profiled against a curated diverse compound collection, which enabled us to define physicochemical properties that contribute to transport. We also show the E. coli drug efflux network is conditionally essential for growth, and that the platform can be used to investigate efflux pump inhibitor specificities and efflux pump interplay. We believe EKO-35 and the efflux platform will have widespread application for the study of drug efflux.
Nature.com
Distinguishing two features of accountability for AI technologies
Policymakers and researchers consistently call for greater human accountability for AI technologies. We should be clear about two distinct features of accountability. Across the AI ethics and global policy landscape, there is consensus that there should be human accountability for AI technologies1. These machines are used for high-stakes decision-making in complex domains - for example, in healthcare, criminal justice and transport - where they can cause or occasion serious harm. Some use deep machine learning models, which can make their outputs difficult to understand or contest. At the same time, when the datasets on which these models are trained reflect bias against specific demographic groups, the bias becomes encoded and causes disparate impacts2,3,4. Meanwhile, an increasing number of machines that embody AI, and specifically machine learning, such as highly automated vehicles, can execute decision-making functions and take actions independently of direct, real-time human control, in unpredictable conditions that call for adaptive performance. This development can make human agency seem obscure. Considering these problems, a heterogeneous group of researchers and organizations have called for stronger, more explicit regulation and guidelines to ensure accountability for AI and autonomous systems1,5,6,7.
