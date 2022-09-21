Read full article on original website
Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police
A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car. Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke. On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for...
2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students
A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
NY man cycling across America falls in love with these Pacific Northwest cities
Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, fell in love with two cities in Oregon and Washington. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, N.Y., told Fox News Digital that he enjoyed Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, so much so that he even considered moving there.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Anti-Native American Slur Officially Scrubbed from All Federal Place Names
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
Best Dive Bar in Every State
Like “speakeasy,” “dive bar” is a term whose meaning has evolved over time. A speakeasy used to be a strictly illegal drinking place, whether high-tone or lowbrow, whose patrons were subject to arrest if they were discovered (and possibly to poisoning from bathtub gin if that’s what they drank); today, it seems to just mean […]
The Most Visited National Parks in the US
As COVID-19 restrictions loosened from the height of the pandemic in 2020, Americans eagerly hit the road in 2021 to take in the beauty of one of the nation’s 423 national parks located in the U.S. and its territories of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.
