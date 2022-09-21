Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The U.S. government has completed its removal of the word “squaw” from the names of hundreds of mountains, lakes, and valleys that sit on federal land. The process began last November, when U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland officially declared the term derogatory, and ordered the agency to scrub its use from all federal landmarks and places.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO