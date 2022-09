HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

