Read full article on original website
Related
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
WCAX
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Apartment fire in Essex Junction displaces 10 residents
ESSEX, Vt. — Ten people were displaced on Friday following a fire in an Essex Junction apartment building. Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 12 Baker Street just after midnight and found a small fire in a third floor apartment. By the time emergency...
The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WMUR.com
Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing
GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
WCAX
Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Brownington man pleads not guilty to murder charge in shooting at Belvidere camp
Michael Chadwick is accused of killing the son of a woman who recently obtained a restraining order against him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brownington man pleads not guilty to murder charge in shooting at Belvidere camp.
WCAX
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
RELATED PEOPLE
wamc.org
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police
A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia resident charged in connection with bike thefts
LACONIA — The investigation into the theft of two performance bicycles has led to the arrest of a local resident. Laconia police arrested Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Endicott Street North in Laconia, and charged him with two counts of receiving stolen property and a charge of theft by deception — all felonies.
vermontbiz.com
Woodstock Inn & Resort names new executive chef
The Woodstock Inn & Resort(link is external) has hired Matthew McClure as its new executive chef, effective Sept 1. McClure is an award-winning chef who most recently served as executive chef at The Hive, a restaurant inside the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, AR. In his new position, McClure will...
VTDigger
Incarcerated person assaults correctional officer at Springfield prison
A correctional officer was assaulted at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Friday evening while staff were distributing prescribed medication, according to police. Carl Jennette, 60, who is incarcerated, punched and kicked correctional officer Bruce Clark, knocking him to the ground. Clark has non-life threatening injuries, a press release...
willistonobserver.com
Ex-Williston police officer’s certification revoked
A former Williston police officer who a prosecutor previously said had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias” has been permanently banned from obtaining certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. However, exactly what Travis Trybulski did to warrant that ban has not been...
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
Comments / 0