ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vershire, VT

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vershire, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Equestrian#Summer Sun#Pony
vermontbiz.com

Woodstock Inn & Resort names new executive chef

The Woodstock Inn & Resort(link is external) has hired Matthew McClure as its new executive chef, effective Sept 1. McClure is an award-winning chef who most recently served as executive chef at The Hive, a restaurant inside the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, AR. In his new position, McClure will...
WOODSTOCK, VT
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Rutland, Vermont

Noted for their incredible natural beauty, many of Vermont’s 55 state parks rank among the best in the USA. Providing limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreational activities like swimming, fishing, boating and camping, they showcase everything from comely green fields and picturesque forests, to shimmering lakes and spectacular mountain views.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
vermontbiz.com

Junapr named one of the best in the US again

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont-based public relations firm, Junapr has been named as a 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 by PRNEWS for the second consecutive year. This annual roster highlights the most innovative PR & communications firms in the United States. “I am incredibly honored and proud for Junapr to have...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing

GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
GRAFTON, NH
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy