The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
mynbc5.com
28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals kicks off today at the Champlain Valley Expo
ESSEX, Vt. — Friday marks the start of the 28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals at the Champlain Valley Expo. Visitors can expect to see around 1,200 specialty cars, all made before 1991, and coming from across the northeastern United States and Canada. The annual event is hosted by...
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu. Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her. According to the Humane Society of...
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
Addison Independent
Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven
Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
mynbc5.com
Cleaning out the garage? One nonprofit wants your old bikes and sewing machines
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The seasons are changing and if you are cleaning out the garage and find a bike or sewing machine you're looking to get rid of,Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace wants to give them a new life. The New Jersey-based nonprofit is collecting all used bicycles...
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
vermontbiz.com
Woodstock Inn & Resort names new executive chef
The Woodstock Inn & Resort(link is external) has hired Matthew McClure as its new executive chef, effective Sept 1. McClure is an award-winning chef who most recently served as executive chef at The Hive, a restaurant inside the 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville, AR. In his new position, McClure will...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Rutland, Vermont
Noted for their incredible natural beauty, many of Vermont’s 55 state parks rank among the best in the USA. Providing limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreational activities like swimming, fishing, boating and camping, they showcase everything from comely green fields and picturesque forests, to shimmering lakes and spectacular mountain views.
Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill
A member of the public initially spotted a “milky, frothy discharge” in the stream underneath the bike path at Leddy Park on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed after nearby chemical spill.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
vermontbiz.com
Junapr named one of the best in the US again
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont-based public relations firm, Junapr has been named as a 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 by PRNEWS for the second consecutive year. This annual roster highlights the most innovative PR & communications firms in the United States. “I am incredibly honored and proud for Junapr to have...
WMUR.com
Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing
GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
