Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
AOL Corp
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'
With high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic slowdown is weighing on all businesses — even mighty software players such as Salesforce (CRM). But Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor remains optimistic about demand even as CFOs scrutinize purchases more. "CFOs have a lot of power right now," Taylor...
Better Buy: GoPro vs. Matterport
Which niche camera and cloud company is a better investment?
CNET
Rocket Launch to ISS Looks Like Ascending Angel in This Stunning Space Photo
Space can be poetic, and sometimes that poetry is visual. A wild view of a crewed Russian Soyuz launch on Wednesday looks to me like an angelic figure, wings spread, ascending toward orbit. The photo comes from European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who's currently on board the International Space...
TechCrunch
The ‘ideal runway’ is a myth, isn’t it?
Examples abound: Here’s the ideal amount of money to raise at your Series A round; here’s how many employees you should have before hiring this executive; here’s what stage to hire legal counsel; and, most recently, here’s what percentage of staff you should lay off if you’re unable to access more financing.
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBEX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
On Deck tried to do it all. Now, it’s trying to do less, better
“Now that we are a leaner company with a focused mandate, it makes sense to return to our origins and operate as we had been for much of our history,” an On Deck spokesperson said via email. “Erik will remain deeply involved in On Deck, just as he has been since our beginnings.”
Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September
The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. The Dow ended with a nearly 500-point drop on Sept. 23, a decline of 4% and below the 30,000 mark as recession concerns rose with the Federal Reserve continuing its hawkish stance.
The Verge
The world’s largest carbon removal project yet is headed for Wyoming
A couple of climate tech startups plan to suck a hell of a lot of carbon dioxide out of the air and trap it underground in Wyoming. The goal of the new endeavor, called Project Bison, is to build a new facility capable of drawing down 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2030. The CO2 can then be stored deep within the Earth, keeping it out of the atmosphere, where it would have continued to heat up the planet.
