WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
2022-23 Purdue Boilermakers Men's Basketball Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The Big Ten released TV and game time information for the 2022-2023 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball season. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
The disappearance of Tricia Reitler
For many young people across the nation, they are preparing themselves for the college experience. It should be a positive experience. It’s an oppor
Dartmouth
Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22
Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
Ball State severs ties with MiddleTown Property Group after complaints about living conditions
Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company's property management.
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
