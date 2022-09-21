ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

96.1 The Breeze

$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition

When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
CLARENCE, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Marquee Brewing to bring hard seltzer to Olean area

OLEAN, N.Y. — A second hard seltzer company is in the works for Western New York, with Marquee Brewing set to open later this fall in Portville. Cory Clark, owner of Megalomania LLC, plans to open Marquee at 12 Main St. just outside of Olean. Marquee makes what Clark...
OLEAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The “Stranger Things” House Is For Sale – And Someone From Buffalo Needs To Buy It

Come on! Someone from Buffalo HAS to buy this house. When Netflix finally released the fourth season of the iconic and critically-acclaimed “Stranger Things” back in June, Western New Yorkers rejoiced and glued themselves in front of the TV for an entire weekend. In fact, Netflix later revealed that the legendary sci-fi show helped to shatter a record when 286 million hours were streamed on their platform that weekend alone.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York

Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
BUFFALO, NY
Speedway Digest

Holland Speedway and Race of Champions Management Agree to Begin With Three Dates for the 2023 Season - Saturday, July 8; Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 26, 2023 Brings Thunder to the Hills of Holland –

Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2023 season. The Race of Champions family of Series will return to the “high banks” of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on a minimum of three (3) occasions in 2023. The Race of Champions family of Series will appear on...
HOLLAND, NY
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

