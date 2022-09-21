Read full article on original website
Open House At Gorgeous Home In East Aurora, New York [PHOTOS]
The fall is here and the leaves are changing. As we get ready to pick pumpkins and sip on pumpkin spice drinks, it may be time to take a look at a few homes that are up for sale. One of the most beautiful villages to drive through in the...
$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition
When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday. The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk. According to the SPCA this...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
WGRZ TV
Marquee Brewing to bring hard seltzer to Olean area
OLEAN, N.Y. — A second hard seltzer company is in the works for Western New York, with Marquee Brewing set to open later this fall in Portville. Cory Clark, owner of Megalomania LLC, plans to open Marquee at 12 Main St. just outside of Olean. Marquee makes what Clark...
Autumn Has Arrived, Are You Ready For It In Buffalo, New York
Now that fall has arrived in Western New York, it's finally time to fully embrace all that autumn has to offer in Buffalo. No matter how much I've rallied against it, we can finally begin to embrace all of the apple-cinnamon and pumpkin-spice stuff that we've seen on shelves in stores for the last few weeks around town.
wellsvillesun.com
This weekend in Allegany County: Willing Fall Fest, The Little Gem, and RAM comes to Belmont
Festivals, art showcases, and a free medical and dental clinic. Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t forget the Willing Fall Fest is ideal for kids and families, and its FREE. The Little Gem will be holding an open-house on Saturday September 24th, this is a must see...
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
The “Stranger Things” House Is For Sale – And Someone From Buffalo Needs To Buy It
Come on! Someone from Buffalo HAS to buy this house. When Netflix finally released the fourth season of the iconic and critically-acclaimed “Stranger Things” back in June, Western New Yorkers rejoiced and glued themselves in front of the TV for an entire weekend. In fact, Netflix later revealed that the legendary sci-fi show helped to shatter a record when 286 million hours were streamed on their platform that weekend alone.
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Erie County New York Names Today After Goo Goo Dolls
Today is turning out to be a very special day for Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls. The Goo Goo Dolls are back in their hometown tonight at Key Bank Center to wrap up their 2022 summer tour and they just received a very special honor from their hometown. Erie County...
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Holland Speedway and Race of Champions Management Agree to Begin With Three Dates for the 2023 Season - Saturday, July 8; Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 26, 2023 Brings Thunder to the Hills of Holland –
Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2023 season. The Race of Champions family of Series will return to the “high banks” of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on a minimum of three (3) occasions in 2023. The Race of Champions family of Series will appear on...
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
