wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
clayconews.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
radio7media.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
Nashville man charged after alleged hammer attack
Metro police have charged a man who allegedly smashed up a woman's car in a Walgreens parking lot on Bell Road Thursday morning.
Guns, drugs, cash seized during arrest of Nashville felon
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
wjle.com
Greenbrook Park Graffiti Vandals Now Tied to Similar Crime at Local Church
More charges have been filed against the three Greenbrook Park graffiti vandals for committing a similar crime at a local church. According to Smithville Police Chief Mark Collins, the same trio who spray painted graffiti on the amphitheater and playground equipment at Greenbrook Park late Monday night or early Tuesday morning are accused of having done the same thing on the same night at the Bethlehem Community Church on Dry Creek Road.
Pearl Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
Nashville police said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a loaded pistol inside a fanny pack to school.
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
