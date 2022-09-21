ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County

AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
Greenbrook Park Graffiti Vandals Now Tied to Similar Crime at Local Church

More charges have been filed against the three Greenbrook Park graffiti vandals for committing a similar crime at a local church. According to Smithville Police Chief Mark Collins, the same trio who spray painted graffiti on the amphitheater and playground equipment at Greenbrook Park late Monday night or early Tuesday morning are accused of having done the same thing on the same night at the Bethlehem Community Church on Dry Creek Road.
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
