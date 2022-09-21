Read full article on original website
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly beatdown vs. Minnesota
Michigan State football was dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 34-7 defeat at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing. Fans quickly became restless, as the Gophers went up-and-down the field, while the Spartans' offense looked listless in falling behind 17-0 at halftime. Boos rained down throughout the half, as Minnesota outgained MSU, 310-45, with 19 first downs to three in the Big Ten opener for both teams. ...
Michigan high school football: West Bloomfield busts in 35-18 loss to Rochester Adams
Rochester Adams beat West Bloomfield in the season-opener and the regional championship in 2021, so the Highlanders knew the Lakers had this game in Michigan high school football's Week 5 circled. When West Bloomfield's Brandon Davis-Swain recovered a fumble on Adams' opening drive and the offense found the end zone...
Maize n Brew
Tipoff times, TV designations announced for Michigan men’s basketball 2022-23 season
We already knew who the Michigan Wolverines would be playing this season, as the Big Ten schedule was announced earlier this month. The program has since announced the tipoff times and TV designations for most of Michigan’s games this season. Michigan’s first non-conference test comes in the Legends Classic,...
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Detroit News
Michigan Stadium tunnel to be named for former coach Lloyd Carr
Former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr has been honored by the university with the naming of the Michigan Stadium tunnel in his honor. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel made the presentation Thursday at the University of Michigan Regents meeting and it was quickly approved. Carr, 77, was Michigan’s head coach...
fox2detroit.com
Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Detroit News
Inside JoJo's Shake Bar, opening Saturday in downtown Detroit
Shakes, fries and good vibes. That’s the motto at the new JoJo’s Shake Bar, a Great Lakes-region chain that specializes in stacked milkshakes, colorful cocktails garnished with marshmallows and cotton candy, ice cream floats and casual grub like the walking taco, chicken pot pie, fish and chips and fries loaded like a baked potato.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
torquenews.com
Dodge's Sixth 2023 'Last Call' Edition Will Reimagine the Legendary Black Ghost Challenger
Cars that ruled Detroit's Woodward Avenue back in the late 1960's and 1970's carry revered status. Many were upgraded by engineers and earned their reputations by being the fastest or most powerful. Dodge's sixth 'Last Call' Black Ghost Challenger honors one of the most ethereal legendary cars and nearly doubles its horsepower.
ShotSpotter surveillance tech sought by Detroit police is unreliable, invasive, and discriminatory, critics say
Detroit wants to use COVID-19 relief funds on a controversial gunshot detection system for police
