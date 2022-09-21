Straughn overcame a two-touchdown halftime deficit and put forth a valiant effort but came up short 28-14 to Ariton in the school’s annual homecoming game Friday night. Aaron Olhava returned the opening kickoff 54 yards to the opposing 41-yard line. After a pair of mild runs, Layne Grantham found Micah Turner on a 9-yard third-down pass. Olhava followed with a 38-yard rush and gave the Tigers a first down at the 5-yard line before a costly fumble. The Purple Cats took over and struck first after a 14-play, 92-yard drive. Landon Tyler scooped up the ball after it bounced off the ground and ran it into the end zone for what was ruled a touchdown. The PAT was good for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

