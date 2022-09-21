Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
Stacy Joe McCart
Mr. Stacy Joe McCart, age 50, of Andalusia passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m., at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robert Canant will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be James Myrick, Scott Butler, and Ronnie Williamson. Left to cherish his memory are his...
Andalusia Star News
Lynnley Catheryn Kelley
T.J. and Taylor Kelley of Andalusia announce the birth of their daughter, Lynnley Catheryn Kelley. She was born on Sept. 6, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. She weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Clayton and Patty Wood of Straughn.
Andalusia Star News
Padgett named to ASA Board of Directors
Alexa Padgett of Andalusia has been appointed to the board of directors for Autism Support of Alabama. “This is a non-profit organization that I’m excited to be a part of,” Padgett said. The group’s mission is to improve services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families...
Andalusia Star News
Ingram family helps make Backpacks for Kids successful
Local resident Jenni Ingram and her family set out on a mission to help children in the community and achieved that by participating in Churchome’s “Backpacks for Kids” program. Life changed in 2019 when Ingram had two massive strokes that made her housebound. During that time, she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andalusia Star News
Straughn draws visit from Ariton in annual homecoming matchup
Following another big home region win, Straughn (4-0) welcomes alumni back this week for a homecoming challenge against Ariton (4-1) Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The 2023 Homecoming Queen and court will be presented beginning at 6:20 p.m. This matchup brings the two teams together for the first time...
Andalusia Star News
Ariton escapes with gritty road win over Straughn, 28-14
Straughn overcame a two-touchdown halftime deficit and put forth a valiant effort but came up short 28-14 to Ariton in the school’s annual homecoming game Friday night. Aaron Olhava returned the opening kickoff 54 yards to the opposing 41-yard line. After a pair of mild runs, Layne Grantham found Micah Turner on a 9-yard third-down pass. Olhava followed with a 38-yard rush and gave the Tigers a first down at the 5-yard line before a costly fumble. The Purple Cats took over and struck first after a 14-play, 92-yard drive. Landon Tyler scooped up the ball after it bounced off the ground and ran it into the end zone for what was ruled a touchdown. The PAT was good for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Andalusia Star News
LBW Athletics adds cross country and golf
LBW Community College announces the addition of men’s and women’s golf as well as men’s and women’s cross country to its intercollegiate athletic program. “I am excited to announce that LBW will be adding two new athletic programs to our already successful athletic program,” said LBW President, Dr. Brock Kelley.
Andalusia Star News
Wildcats hold off Samson for homecoming victory, 28-14
The Florala Wildcats got off to a fast start against the Samson Tigers on their way to a 28-14 victory on homecoming night. The victory lifts Florala to a 4-1 overall record midway through the season, an improvement from a season ago when the Wildcats managed only three wins. While Samson was a non-region opponent, Florala is 2-1 in 1A Region 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials
A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
Comments / 0