bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
foxwilmington.com
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
bladenonline.com
“Christmas Past, Present And Future” Named As Theme For Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Christmas Parade
In honor of the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the theme of the Annual Christmas Parade will be “Christmas Past, Present & Future”. The Parade will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 4pm in the Downtown District. Business,...
bladenonline.com
UNCW Designated a “Tree Campus Higher Education University” by the Arbor Day Foundation
UNCW’s efforts to sustainably manage and preserve its natural areas and to replace lost trees due to storms and construction have earned UNCW the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree Campus Higher Education University” certification. “UNCW actively maintains our natural areas for the benefit of our students, faculty...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
bladenonline.com
Public Notice – No Elizabethtown Planning Board Meeting for 9/27/2022
This is a notice to the public that the Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Elizabethtown Planning Board Meeting has been cancelled.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
nsjonline.com
Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
WECT
WHQR’s Rachel Keith discusses her investigative reports into CFCC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rachel Keith, a reporter with WHQR Public Media, joined WECT’s Jon Evans to discuss her three-part series of investigative reports into allegations made against leadership at Cape Fear Community College. The series of reports aired this week on WHQR, and online versions are posted on...
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
15-year-old suspended for bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two injured in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington. Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0
WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
