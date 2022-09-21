ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Society
City
Bladenboro, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
#Church Road#Baptist
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
nsjonline.com

Five NC schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

RALEIGH — Five North Carolina public schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 by U.S. Department of Education. The five schools include Weatherstone Elementary School in Wake County; Seventy-First Classical Middle School in Cumberland County; W.A. Bess Elementary School in Gaston County; East Robeson Primary School, in Robeson County; and Southeastern Academy Charter School in Robeson County.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WECT

WHQR’s Rachel Keith discusses her investigative reports into CFCC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rachel Keith, a reporter with WHQR Public Media, joined WECT’s Jon Evans to discuss her three-part series of investigative reports into allegations made against leadership at Cape Fear Community College. The series of reports aired this week on WHQR, and online versions are posted on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington. Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0

WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Community Policy