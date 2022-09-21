ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William, Kate's kids George, Charlotte and Louis use new last name after Queen Elizabeth II's death

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge.

The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now go by the titles Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

The children's new titles were used in the Order of Service released by Buckingham Palace for the queen's funeral Monday, which George and Charlotte attended alongside William and Kate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vDx6_0i4ZEj2K00
Phil Noble/AP

The change comes after their parents received the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales from William's father King Charles III.

Charles made the announcement in his first address as king on Sept. 9. With the title change, Kate becomes the first person to use the "Princess of Wales" title since Williams' late mother Princess Diana. Charles' wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, was referred to previously as the Duchess of Cornwall.

With the queen's death, William is now the heir to the throne and George, Charlotte and Louis are second, third and fourth in the line of succession, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFciG_0i4ZEj2K00
Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Additionally, as heir to the throne, William inherited Charles' prior title of the Duke of Cornwall and now oversees the duchy of Cornwall, the private estate that was established in 1337 to provide financial independence for the heir and their family.

William, Kate and their children were formerly known as the Cambridges, as the couple previously held the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The new last name for the family of five comes just as George, Charlotte and Louis begin classes at a new school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THTIU_0i4ZEj2K00
Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

The siblings had their first day at Lambrook School in Berkshire the week of Sept. 5, the same week their great-grandmother died.

George, Charlotte and Louis moved to the preparatory school in Southeast England after their family moved this summer from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In school, the siblings will be known as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.

Comments / 78

Beverly Bilsborough
3d ago

Holy crap people. The Royals have been around for hundreds of years. Before the United Kingdom was in existence. The Royals are the economy of England. It costs the people a few dollars every year. It’s a beautiful thing to see such history still working. You don’t have to watch but for those who want to have opportunity to see this and learn from them! Enjoy!

Reply(1)
20
Michelle@
3d ago

Dang….did y’all get that. I’m all confused 🤣 I can’t imagine loving that life. It’s like when can you relax and just be yourself.

Reply(1)
16
Guest
3d ago

Who cares. Can the Royals go away now the funeral is done. Or do we have to see news articles every time one of them breathes. They are a waste of space.

Reply(17)
34
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Appears to Scold Prince George During Queen’s Funeral, Reminds Him to Bow as Coffin Passes

Princess Charlotte‘s in charge. Prince George was instructed by his little sister to take a bow during great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The siblings joined their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Westminster Abbey service on Monday, September 19, walking into the historic chapel ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the ceremony began. After Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered the sermon, Charlotte, 7, was seen reminding George, 9, of royal protocol.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Meghan Pictured With Kate, George and Charlotte at Queen's Funeral

Meghan Markle was seen with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the royals put unity ahead of family conflict in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales have had their tensions in the past, particularly after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry days before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry during a bridesmaids dress fitting.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

