Project Winter Mobile Beginners Guide and Tips
Project Winter, the famous social deception game that was out for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Switch, has been finally ported and is now available to play on your mobile devices. From the house of Boltrend Games, it is an 8-person Multiplayer Game where each Player is labeled as a Survivor. The main motto of the players has always been to become the best survivor for every server they play. Thus, let us dive into this Project Winter Mobile Beginners Guide to know about the basics and best ways to survive so that beginners can become pros in no time.
Rainbow Six Mobile Guide: Tips to add friends in the game
There is always more fun involved while playing with friends. The option to add friends has become a close-to mandatory feature in every game so that the players can enjoy themselves together. As expected, this option is also available in Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Mobile, meaning it will most likely be seen during the Global Launch as well. Here’s our guide on how to add in-game friends in Rainbow Six Mobile.
Fortnite Guide: Tips to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in the game
One of the greatest things about Fortnite is that it allows players to interact with the in-game environment. It is also what makes Fortnite from all other battle royale games. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the developers have introduced many features among which Chrome is the most interesting. It is a peculiar substance that is transforming the characteristics of walls after affecting them. Players can phase through the walls once the Chrome effect has taken place. Here’s our Fortnite guide to tell you how to phase through walls using the Chrome Splash.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in the game
The latest season of Fortnite has been here for some time and the players are loving it. This season is called Paradise and is filled with loads of in-game challenges and quests. The most interesting feature this season is the introduction of Chrome. The mysterious substance is spreading in all directions and altering the features and aesthetics of everything that is coming into contact. Epic Games has released a brand new battle pass which includes new skins, cosmetics, and emotes that amplify the Chrome ambiance. One of the skins that have grabbed the attention of the players in Chapter 3 Season 4 is the Meow Skulls skin. The skin looks uber cool but it is a challenge to get your hands on it. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to reach the Cloudy Condos in the game
A new season of Fortnite has been released and with it a ton of new features and upgrades. The latest season of Fortnite features The Herald as the main antagonist. She is creating huge problems on the island by using the mysterious substance, Chrome. The No Sweat Insurance in the game is tremendously helping some of its customers to lift their homes out of the ground to protect them from the Chrome. The Cloudy Condos are one of the places which have been lifted above the map and have joined Driftwood and No Sweat Insurance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Clash of Clans: Tips to predict and earn free rewards from Clash Worlds 2022
Players can win unique free rewards by predicting live matches in the Clash Worlds 2022. Supercell, the developers of Clash of Clans has created a website where players can enter and make their predictions. As the matches are being played players can make their predict the winners of matches. They will also be able to predict the MVP of a match. If their predictions are right then they will be rewarded.
