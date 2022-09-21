The latest season of Fortnite has been here for some time and the players are loving it. This season is called Paradise and is filled with loads of in-game challenges and quests. The most interesting feature this season is the introduction of Chrome. The mysterious substance is spreading in all directions and altering the features and aesthetics of everything that is coming into contact. Epic Games has released a brand new battle pass which includes new skins, cosmetics, and emotes that amplify the Chrome ambiance. One of the skins that have grabbed the attention of the players in Chapter 3 Season 4 is the Meow Skulls skin. The skin looks uber cool but it is a challenge to get your hands on it. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO