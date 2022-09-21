ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:

  • Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets
  • North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues
  • Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets
  • North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

Pumpkin Run – Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 25 in the Haymarket area for this 1-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation. The closures are as follows:

  • Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to “N” streets
  • “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “O” Street at Canopy Street
  • “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • Canopy Street from “R” to “N” streets

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during these events. For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | W Fairfield Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on W Fairfield Street in north Lincoln. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the call of a stabbing and discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. The officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 23

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 26 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 4 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Results

In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home Football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office resulted in the following violations for the first three home football games:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from September 26 through October 2:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Place#North 39th Street#Lincoln Transportation#Utilities
Lincoln, Nebraska

Additional Updated Booster Clinics Scheduled for September and October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Closures to Begin September 19

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets beginning Monday, September 19. The projects are as follows:. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to “A” streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set for September

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events in September. The schedule is as follows:. Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet. Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
