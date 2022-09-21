ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

FitLot Fitness Park Dedication set for September 27

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

City announces fall FitLot classes

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 27 at Woods Park, 32nd and “N” streets. Representatives from AARP, BikeLNK, and City of Lincoln will be present.

Designed for all ages and abilities, FitLot fitness parks feature a system of exercise stations similar to indoor gyms, but located outside. AARP awarded the fitness park to the Parks and Recreation Department in 2020, but the dedication was postponed due to the pandemic.

“In 2020 AARP sponsored the building of the outdoor fitness park in Lincoln, and we are finally able to gather here to use it,” said Todd Stubbendieck, AARP Nebraska State Director. “We know staying physically active as we age allows us to live longer, healthier lives. AARP Nebraska is proud to have worked with the city to provide this fitness park for the people of Lincoln. We hope Lincolnites will use this opportunity to visit Woods Park and make the AARP outdoor park part of their regular fitness routine.”

Three instructor-led classes are offered at the Woods Park location:

  • Intro classes – These one-hour classes teach proper movement, safe equipment use, and the format of a FitLot circuit training class in a slow-paced, light-effort instructional setting. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
  • Drop-in classes – Participants experience a full FitLot circuit training workout without the commitment of an eight-week course. Classes are Fridays at 9 a.m.
  • Series Classes – These classes offer a consistent routine over a series of sessions. Classes are Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Participants must provide their own water and towel. Registration for all classes is available at fitlot.org/parks/lincoln.

AARP has sponsored a fitness park in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. AARP worked with FitLot, a 501c3 organization dedicated to helping communities find the resources they need to plan and build outdoor fitness parks. Each park includes FitLotTM exercise equipment and comes with robust programming designed to meet a wide range of fitness levels and abilities.

For more information about FitLot facilities and classes, visit fitlot.org/parks/lincoln. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

