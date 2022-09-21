ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
City
Kathleen, GA
Newnan, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Get your COVID booster & $100 at Stonecrest Mall this Saturday

Dekalb County is giving Georgians an extra incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, money in their pockets. This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonecrest Mall, DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will be giving anyone who receives a vaccine or booster a $100 prepaid debit card. Books and backpacks will also be given away at the event.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northgate#Veterans Warhawks
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent

A bell rang out and the large machine started to buzz and hum. At top speed, the automatic filling machine can fill hundreds of 1-gallon pouches in preparation for distribution. These days, the team behind the True detergent brand needs the Chinese-made machine in order to keep up with demand.  True Products is breaking into […] The post Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 46

Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
LAGRANGE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

National Weather Service in GA to release extra weather balloons ahead of next storm

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is coverage from earlier on Friday about all the storm systems. To help create the most accurate forecast for Tropical Storm Ian, our local National Weather Service in Peachtree City will release two extra weather balloons each day starting Saturday. They'll join a greater effort that includes nearly 50 National Weather Service Offices in the eastern 2/3 of the country.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thecomeback.com

Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game

Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy