3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
bobcatmultimedia.com
Peachtree City Grapples with the “Fire Challenge” TikTok Trend
According to FOX 5 Atlanta, police arrested an unnamed 14-year-old girl who is suspected of setting fire to a Walmart in Peachtree City on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The blaze began before 7:20 p.m. in the paper goods section of the store. Investigators are puzzled as to whether the girl was...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Get your COVID booster & $100 at Stonecrest Mall this Saturday
Dekalb County is giving Georgians an extra incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, money in their pockets. This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonecrest Mall, DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will be giving anyone who receives a vaccine or booster a $100 prepaid debit card. Books and backpacks will also be given away at the event.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WRDW-TV
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CBS 46
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent
A bell rang out and the large machine started to buzz and hum. At top speed, the automatic filling machine can fill hundreds of 1-gallon pouches in preparation for distribution. These days, the team behind the True detergent brand needs the Chinese-made machine in order to keep up with demand. True Products is breaking into […] The post Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two months before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms, commuters in metro Atlanta are seeing a new series of conservative-themed billboards designed to parody many progressive, left-leaning beliefs and ideologies. The billboards are financed by Citizens for Sanity, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization whose...
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
WXIA 11 Alive
National Weather Service in GA to release extra weather balloons ahead of next storm
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is coverage from earlier on Friday about all the storm systems. To help create the most accurate forecast for Tropical Storm Ian, our local National Weather Service in Peachtree City will release two extra weather balloons each day starting Saturday. They'll join a greater effort that includes nearly 50 National Weather Service Offices in the eastern 2/3 of the country.
World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
Atlanta developers are on the clock to deliver projects ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
thecomeback.com
Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game
Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
