Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
WMAZ
Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County. Game of the Week:. Houston County 28, Warner Robins...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears. An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask. "It'll start...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
clayconews.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Bibb County, Georgia being Investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Macon, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as...
sportsmic.com
QB-receiver combo helps Veterans drop Northgate
Veterans quarterback Jake Maxwell and wide receiver Chandler Thomas proved to be a pretty unstoppable combination as the Warhawks beat Northgate on the road Friday, 21-9. The two – of course with plenty of help from their friends/teammates – accounted for all of Veterans’ trips into the endzone, with Thomas pulling in approximately 200 yards in all.
sportsmic.com
Bears turn back Demons; remain unbeaten
Houston County made the best use of both Friday against Warner Robins. Both – in the literal sense – led to touchdowns and helped the Bears get out to a 14-0 lead. They went on to win 28-8. The short field came when the snap on a punt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
wgxa.tv
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
wgxa.tv
Atrium Health Navicent RN arrested after video of woman in labor seen on Snapchat
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atrium Health Navicent nurse was arrested over an incident involving a woman giving birth. Documents from the Bibb County Courthouse state that the victim was giving birth to her son in May 2022. While giving birth, the victim and her husband noticed Registered Nurse Rachel...
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
41nbc.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
Comments / 0