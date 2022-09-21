ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
WMAZ

Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
MACON, GA
sportsmic.com

QB-receiver combo helps Veterans drop Northgate

Veterans quarterback Jake Maxwell and wide receiver Chandler Thomas proved to be a pretty unstoppable combination as the Warhawks beat Northgate on the road Friday, 21-9. The two – of course with plenty of help from their friends/teammates – accounted for all of Veterans’ trips into the endzone, with Thomas pulling in approximately 200 yards in all.
KATHLEEN, GA
sportsmic.com

Bears turn back Demons; remain unbeaten

Houston County made the best use of both Friday against Warner Robins. Both – in the literal sense – led to touchdowns and helped the Bears get out to a 14-0 lead. They went on to win 28-8. The short field came when the snap on a punt...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA

