‘I felt fortunate to be alive,’ massacre survivor says
PLAINS TWP. — James Olson rolled up the sleeve of his sweatshirt to reveal his tattoo — “Sole Survivor ’82.”
Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil
BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered. LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
