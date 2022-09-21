Read full article on original website
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
Elon Musk says shutting down nuclear power plants is 'insane' for national security and 'anti-human'
Elon Musk called some environmentalists "anti-human" for shutting nuclear power plants. Musk has been a vocal proponent of nuclear as a vital energy source in the transition to net zero. Nuclear energy is back in the spotlight as energy insecurity grows after Russia invaded Ukraine. Elon Musk said some environmentalists...
The US military doesn’t know where 6 of its nuclear weapons are
U.S. airmen scour rugged countryside for a missing nuclear device, during fourth day of operation "Broken Arrow," here January 21st. The weapon was one of four on board a SAC B-52 bomber which crashed January 17th, 1966. Officials said there is no danger of a nuclear blast or radiation contamination as a result of the crash. Getty ImagesThe U.S. military had 32 nuclear accidents during the Cold War, and several nuclear weapons remain unaccounted for.
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities
A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
POLITICO
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Retired U.S. General Outlines 3 'Consequences' of Ukraine Counteroffensive
Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv has forced Russian troops to withdraw from the region, and the impact of the victory is expected to reverberate across the globe, according to a retired U.S. general. U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who served as the commander of U.S. Army Europe from 2014-2017, said that...
nationalinterest.org
It’s Final: Switzerland Is Getting a Fleet of F-35 Fighters
Though a popular grass-roots initiative sought to derail the purchase, Swiss lawmakers ultimately favored the American stealth fighter. In a statement, the Swiss government announced the finalization of the American F-35A stealth fighter, despite a somewhat rocky and uncertain tender process. “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A...
Russia Loses 18 Tanks, Helicopter and Fighter Jet in a Single Day: Ukraine
Russia suffered significant losses of military equipment both in the air and on the ground over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said in their latest update. Ukraine's military said on Friday that over the previous day, Russia had lost 18 tanks, a helicopter and a fighter jet, as well as 14 artillery systems and eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
True impact of detonating all nuclear bombs on Earth at the same time revealed
EXPERTS have revealed what would happen if all the nuclear weapons on our planet were detonated at the same time. A YouTube account by the handle of 'Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell' shared a video discussing the impact of nuclear weapons. Specifically, the content creator detailed what would happen in...
