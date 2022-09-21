ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
Popular Science

The US military doesn’t know where 6 of its nuclear weapons are

U.S. airmen scour rugged countryside for a missing nuclear device, during fourth day of operation "Broken Arrow," here January 21st. The weapon was one of four on board a SAC B-52 bomber which crashed January 17th, 1966. Officials said there is no danger of a nuclear blast or radiation contamination as a result of the crash. Getty ImagesThe U.S. military had 32 nuclear accidents during the Cold War, and several nuclear weapons remain unaccounted for.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Meltdown
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
nationalinterest.org

It’s Final: Switzerland Is Getting a Fleet of F-35 Fighters

Though a popular grass-roots initiative sought to derail the purchase, Swiss lawmakers ultimately favored the American stealth fighter. In a statement, the Swiss government announced the finalization of the American F-35A stealth fighter, despite a somewhat rocky and uncertain tender process. “National Armaments Director Martin Sonderegger and the Swiss F-35A...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Newsweek

Russia Loses 18 Tanks, Helicopter and Fighter Jet in a Single Day: Ukraine

Russia suffered significant losses of military equipment both in the air and on the ground over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have said in their latest update. Ukraine's military said on Friday that over the previous day, Russia had lost 18 tanks, a helicopter and a fighter jet, as well as 14 artillery systems and eight Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy