It’s easily the most-watched political race this season in Utah. Indeed, the U.S. Senate contest between Mike Lee, the two-term incumbent, and independent challenger Evan McMullin is generating attention from Washington media types handicapping the future makeup of the U.S. Senate and wondering what exactly is brewing in Utah. While the edge still may go to Lee, the race isn’t shaping up to be the sort of GOP blowout common when a Republican faces a Democrat in deep red Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO