Lee-McMullin Senate race tight, poll shows, generating lots of attention

It’s easily the most-watched political race this season in Utah. Indeed, the U.S. Senate contest between Mike Lee, the two-term incumbent, and independent challenger Evan McMullin is generating attention from Washington media types handicapping the future makeup of the U.S. Senate and wondering what exactly is brewing in Utah. While the edge still may go to Lee, the race isn’t shaping up to be the sort of GOP blowout common when a Republican faces a Democrat in deep red Utah.
Pence touts accomplishments, praises Utahns in UVU speech

After a 30-minute speech peppered with applause breaks, laugh lines and policy perspectives, students attending former Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at Utah Valley University on Tuesday were given an opportunity to ask a question. With a preamble about Pence’s career, Cade Bloomer, a UVU student and intern for...
Letter: McDonald’s voice is needed in Congress

As a retired Utah pediatrician and an active advocate for the needs of children and families, I have been in frequent communication with Utah’s Congressional delegation for several years, by phone, email, zoom, and in-person at their local and DC offices. My experience with these officials and their staffs...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

