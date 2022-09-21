A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.

