Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Scrapped DC Film
Leslie Grace has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the now-canceled DC Comics film Batgirl. The actor and singer shared a video on TikTok where she can be seen training for the superhero movie. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned the video that played Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” song in the background. Grace can be seen in the clip filming the movie that was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery as they refocus their plans amid the merger of the two companies. Watch Leslie Grace’s TikTok video below. @iamlesliegrace i couldn’t resist.. @Omar Apollo ♬ Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All) – Omar Apollo Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly...
NFL・
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0