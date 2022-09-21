Read full article on original website
Jan Waldron Bowls
Jan Waldron Bowls, 83, of Springville UT, passed away on September 11, 2022 after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. She was surrounded by her two daughters at the time she passed. Jan was born on April 19, 1939 to Lewis and Jessie Waldron in Ogden UT. After graduating...
David Nyle Cox
David Nyle Cox, 68, passed away September 22, 2022 from a long battle with cancer. He was born February 6, 1954 to Nyle Malin and the late L. Kay Hanson Cox. He was married to Zina Petersen Cox in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints April 27, 1976.
Thomas Arthur Allen
Thomas Arthur Allen passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at age 78 in Lindon, Utah. Services honoring Tom will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at the chapel on 762 East 1200 North Orem, Utah 84097. Viewing from 9:00-10:30 am and funeral at 11:00 am. Graveside service at the Orem City Cemetery.
Charlotte Ann Goodwin
Charlotte Ann Goodwin, 85 of Provo, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Nelson Family Mortuary of Provo. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.nelsonmortuary.com.
BYU football renews old rivalry with Wyoming
Old-time BYU football fans have plenty of memories of the long, sometimes ugly rivalry between the Cougars and their neighbors from the northeast, Wyoming. From the wild games in Laramie to the tense battles in Provo, the two teams frequently met in big games with a lot on the line.
Property taxes, future bonds at heart of Orem school district debate
Editor’s Note: This is the third of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Marva Waters Davis
Marva Waters Davis passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 94. Marva was born June 19, 1928, to Carrel and Iva Weight Waters. She married F. Keith Davis on September 11, 1947, in the Manti Temple. Marva was a lifelong resident of Mapleton and Springville. She and...
LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley
LeeAnne Sorensen Stanley, age 64, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Condolences and memories may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.
Orem feasibility study: Effects of a new school district on Orem students
Editor’s Note: This is the first of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
U-Talk: What was the highlight of your summer?
“(My highlight) was probably going to Costa Rica. We spent a week there and I know Spanish so it was really fun to practice my Spanish. We went to a bunch of national parks and just visited the ocean and walked around town. My favorite part was probably seeing all the wildlife, like the monkeys and the sloths, it was really fun.” — Lizzie Augh, Provo.
Defense looking to bounce back from subpar performance vs. Oregon
The general consensus from BYU football players and coaches was that the defense would be better this season after a rough finish in 2021. The results through three games has been mixed. As the No. 19 Cougars prepare to renew an old rivalry with Wyoming on Saturday at LaVell Edwards...
Foothills Elementary receives bikes after anonymous donation
Kindergarteners at Foothill Elementary School in Orem got a special surprise Tuesday thanks to an anonymous local donor. A fleet of 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike and the certified curriculum teacher training was delivered to the school as part of the All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program.
Lehi officer killed in line of duty memorialized with stained glass window
Joseph D. Adams, a Lehi police officer, was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3, 2001. Over 20 years later, his legacy and memory lives on. Lehi’s new public safety building and memorial park both bear Adams’s name, and now his service has also been memorialized in a stained glass art installation that will sit in the Broadbent room of the Joseph D. Adams Public Safety Building. The window was unveiled at a ceremony Thursday.
BYU Football Opponent Power Rankings: Oregon moves up after win vs. BYU
Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU football’s opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups. 1. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC West) Last results: No. 10 Arkansas needed a 21-point fourth quarter and 167 yards rushing from Raheim Sanders to overcome Missouri State 38-27. Game On:...
Orem feasibility study: Alpine School District teachers leery of an Orem school district
Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories in a series examining the feasibility and plausibility of Orem splitting away from the Alpine School District. The issue, Proposition 2, will be on the ballot for Orem voters this November. The series will look at the three listed targets from the feasibility study — what is in the best interest of the students, teacher’s salaries and benefits, and financial feasibility for a new district.
Dennis LeRoy Hill
Dennis LeRoy Hill, 87 of Orem, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Funeral Services are entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A live webcast of services will be available on Saturday, September 24, 2022 on www.walkersanderson.com.
Letter: Officials should serve the public, not themselves
Trust in government is lost when officials are more interested in pursuing personal agendas than in serving the best interests of citizens. When this happens, we no longer have a “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” We’re used to that on the national level.
Costly penalties result in Skyridge football losing to Corner Canyon
It was one of those moments that was sure to be on the Skyridge football highlight reel at the end of the season. The Falcons were backed up on their own 4-yard line against Class 6A powerhouse Corner Canyon on Friday night in Lehi, but Skyridge chose to take a huge risk.
Alpine School District approves priority list for 2022 bond
Members of the Alpine School District Board of Education approved a bond priorities list Tuesday for the $595 million bond that was authorized by the school board on Aug. 9. According to the list, the bond would be used to construct six new schools throughout Saratoga Springs, Lehi and Eagle Mountain, complete 6 school rebuilds, and renovations, and fund three safety, security, and land acquisition projects.
Provo Council adopts moderate-income housing strategies report
The Provo Municipal Council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting adopting a Moderate-Income Housing Supply and Strategies Report. The resolution will become an addendum to part of the city’s updated general plan. Communities throughout the state are required to report strategies they will use to provide moderate-to-low-income housing...
