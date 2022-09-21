ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
MARKETS
u.today

DOGE, LINK, BTC Might Be Potential Candidates for Breakout, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

DOGE Whales Grab More Coins - 6 New Whales Buy 620 Million as DOGE Soars 10%

Brad Garlinghouse
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: Here's What Effect Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Has Now

WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
u.today

XRP Price Explodes 40%. What's Behind This Rally?

The price of the XRP token kept marching higher on Friday, peaking at $0.559 on the Binance exchange. The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has soared by more than 40% over the past two days. With the most recent price uptick, XRP has now become the best-performing cryptocurrency within the top 100 on CoinMakretCap over the past 24 hours.
u.today

LUNC Sees High Interest from Crypto Community, Where Might This Lead?

u.today

Algorand Is up 28% in Week, Here Are Two Potential Reasons for Rise

u.today

XRP and XLM Price Analysis for September 23

u.today

Intelfin (IFGT) Trading Ecosystem Unlocks New Opportunities Amid Bear Market

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 22

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

DOGE May Soon Break Out Despite Overall Market Negativity: Report

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moving Back to Important Price Range: Here's What's Next

u.today

BingX Becomes First Crypto Exchange With Support for Copy Trading Subsidy Vouchers

One of the industry-leading social trading exchanges, BingX, offers their users a unique option of copy trading subsidy vouchers that will help beginner and intermediate traders to cover part of their losses. Copy trading helps newbies in the industry to easily follow strategies of experienced traders. Trading strategies are not...
u.today

Ripple Sees Strong Addition to Its Legal Team: Details

u.today

Cardano Vasil: Charles Hoskinson Speaks on One Other Thing That Might Benefit Blockchain

u.today

150,000 ETH Staked in Ethereum Deposit Contract: Details

u.today

DOGE 8% Price Increase Puts Memecoin at Top of Crypto Market

u.today

SHIB Holder Amount Grows in September by 100,000, Different from What It Used to Be

