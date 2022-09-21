A teenager seen on video struck multiple times by a Baltimore County police officer spoke to the 11 News I-Team. The 17-year-old boy, who 11 News is not identifying, and his attorney, Larry Greenberg, said a Baltimore County police officer used excessive and unnecessary force, striking the boy multiple times with a closed fist while he was on the ground. The scene was captured on cellphone video that was posted on Murder Ink Baltimore's Instagram page.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO