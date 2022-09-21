Read full article on original website
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Democrats continue supporting their candidates
Over 50 demonstrators met on the Gettysburg Square on Friday evening to continue expressing their support for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman, and Marty Qually. The demonstrators brought signs and raised their voices in support of abortion rights, voting integrity, democracy, and freedom. The group meets on Friday afternoons...
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
Bicycle repair station installed in rec park
A new cycle repair station has been installed in the Gettysburg rec park. The station allows cyclists to make minor repairs on their bikes and to pump up their tires. The station is located on the Biser trail near the parking area on S. Howard Ave. Funds for the station...
Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro
Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
Photo Gallery: 2022 Adams County Heritage Festival
The 31st Annual Adams County Heritage Festival was held yesterday on a bright sunny day with perfect weather. Hundreds of people came to the Gettysburg rec park to celebrate culture with music dancing, bike rides, food and more. The stage events were hosted by Mark Purdy, Master of Ceremonies, with...
United Way kicks off annual food drive
Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, but some Adams County residents are in extra pain. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon hopes the 16th Annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive will provide some relief. United Way and its partners ACNB Bank, Kennie’s Marketplace, and...
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. The Borough of Gettysburg is the seat of Adams County, which encompasses 34 municipalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. The people who have lived...
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Land Conservancy of Adams County sets Road Rally 2022: “Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, October 15. This Rally will be full of lots of surprises. Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most...
PA Health Dept. moves to S. Franklin St.
The PA Health Dept. has opened at 225 S. Franklin St., Suite 2, in Gettysburg. For more information call 1-877-PAHEALTH (1-877-724-3258) or visit the website at www.health.pa.gov. The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers the following services:. Immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults. Immunizations for children birth through 18 years of...
160th anniversary reenactment of Antietam battle this weekend
This weekend’s Reenactment and Living History event will feature Dunker’s Church and West Woods, the bloodiest day on American soil, along with an extensive Living History area for an all-around, all-day educational Civil War experience for the whole family at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm!. This is an...
Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced
Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
Foreign language speakers needed at Heritage Festival
How many different languages are spoken in Adams County? Who knows? But, it is most likely more than you imagine. At this year’s 31st Annual Heritage Festival, Sept. 18 we want to collect as many samples of different languages as possible. Anyone who is fluent in a language other...
Arendtsville Lions give almost 500 earbuds to UASD students
When the Arendtsville Lions Club contacted Upper Adams Intermediate School to see if there was a need for school supplies for any of their students, the answer they received was a bit of a surprise. According to Principal Sonia Buckley, the school district does a good job of providing basic instructional supplies, such as pencils, paper, crayons, colored pencils, and erasers. In addition, the school had already arranged for students in need to receive backpacks and clothing to start the school year form other organizations.
Big HVAC project under review at GASD; Asst. Superintendent Lay will retire
At its regular board meeting on Tuesday evening, the GASD school board approved replacement of the high school athletic field and received a final briefing on the $33.8 million HVAC replacement at Lincoln and James Gettys elementary schools. A final vote to approve the latter project is anticipated at the next scheduled meeting, September 19.
How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q&As
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Capitol is a convoluted place. Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t). Below, Caruso answers three reader questions. Have your own? Submit them...
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
Cumberland Planning Commission recommends rejecting new apartment complex
Over 40 concerned citizens attended last night’s Cumberland Township Planning Commission Meeting. The evening’s topic was a consideration of “The Residence at Willoughby Run”, a proposed 112 apartment unit on 14.5 acres at the corner of Chambersburg Road and Country Club Lane. The site is controversial...
Gettysburg Police Dept. faces staffing, diversity challenges
Editor’s note: The is the second of a four-part series about the Gettysburg Police Department. I thank Chief Robert Glenny and Mayor Rita Frealing for generously spending time talking with me. We value your comments — please leave them below. The Gettysburg Police Department, currently staffed with 11...
