Adams County, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO

Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Democrats continue supporting their candidates

Over 50 demonstrators met on the Gettysburg Square on Friday evening to continue expressing their support for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman, and Marty Qually. The demonstrators brought signs and raised their voices in support of abortion rights, voting integrity, democracy, and freedom. The group meets on Friday afternoons...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro

Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

United Way kicks off annual food drive

Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, but some Adams County residents are in extra pain. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon hopes the 16th Annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive will provide some relief. United Way and its partners ACNB Bank, Kennie’s Marketplace, and...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

PA Health Dept. moves to S. Franklin St.

The PA Health Dept. has opened at 225 S. Franklin St., Suite 2, in Gettysburg. For more information call 1-877-PAHEALTH (1-877-724-3258) or visit the website at www.health.pa.gov. The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers the following services:. Immunizations for uninsured and underinsured adults. Immunizations for children birth through 18 years of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced

Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Arendtsville Lions give almost 500 earbuds to UASD students

When the Arendtsville Lions Club contacted Upper Adams Intermediate School to see if there was a need for school supplies for any of their students, the answer they received was a bit of a surprise. According to Principal Sonia Buckley, the school district does a good job of providing basic instructional supplies, such as pencils, paper, crayons, colored pencils, and erasers. In addition, the school had already arranged for students in need to receive backpacks and clothing to start the school year form other organizations.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
